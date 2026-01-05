Travis Kelce Confirms Retirement Stance as Chris Jones Makes Bold Claim on All Chiefs TE’s Future

Rumors never really stopped swirling around Travis Kelce this year. Every quiet game added fuel. But now, as the season ended at Arrowhead Stadium with a tight loss, Kelce finally addressed his future with the red and gold.

After the game, reporters asked the longtime tight end about his retirement prospects. Kelce spoke about what the moment meant and where his head is at.

“I got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here. So I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow, and get close to the family and figure things out,” Kelce said.

Then, when pressed further about his return, Kelce explained how different this offseason feels compared to the last one.

“Who knows? Who knows? Either it hits me quick, or I gotta take some time. I think last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to kind of give this one a shot. So I don’t know; we’ll see.”

So, for now, everything stays in limbo. Chiefdom has no final answer, and the chiefs do not either. Still, Kelce did not look weighed down as he left the field after the 14-12 loss to the Raiders. There was no emotional goodbye, just a familiar walk-off. On the field, though, it was a rough afternoon.

Travis Kelce finished with only three catches for 12 yards against Las Vegas. More importantly, it fit a late-season trend. He was held under 15 yards in three of his final five games. That dip lined up with Patrick Mahomes’ ACL tear, which clearly changed how this offense operated.

Yet even in a quiet game, history followed him. Against the Raiders, Kelce pushed past 13,000 career receiving yards. That puts him in rare company. Only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten have done it at tight end. Then, there is one more milestone.

Kelce crossed 75 catches on the season. In doing so, he matched Tim Brown for the most consecutive 75-catch seasons. Another line in the record book. Another reminder that no matter what comes next, his mark on the Chiefs is permanent. However, Kelce’s teammate also shared his take on the TE’s future.

This is a developing story….