Chris Berman Doesn’t Hold Back on ESPN Finally Securing Super Bowl Rights After 46 Years

For decades, ESPN chased the biggest prize in sports television. From small studio shows to prime-time NFL games, the network kept growing. Now, after years of waiting and building its brand, ESPN is finally set to air the biggest stage in football. After 46 years in business, ESPN is getting the game it always wanted. Front Office Sports shared the big update on social media Saturday.

“It’s the “Year of the Super Bowl” for ESPN, which is going all-in on promoting its first Super Bowl next season,” the X post read. “Chris Berman talked to FOS about how thrilled he is ESPN finally has rights to the Big Game.”

The network was founded in 1979 and will broadcast its first Super Bowl on Feb. 14, 2027. For Chris Berman, who has been there almost from the start, this moment feels unreal.

Berman spoke about the milestone on the Pardon My Take podcast. He has seen the network grow from a young company to a sports giant. Back in the day, even airing the Pro Bowl felt huge.

“Chest will be out for all of us,” Berman said. “We never thought it.”

Berman also shared that this achievement belongs to many people who helped build ESPN from the ground up. He said countless staff members laid the foundation over the years, even if fans do not know their names. For him, the idea that ESPN will finally air a Super Bowl still feels surprising and very special.

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman, also shared the good news. “This fan-focused initiative unites our Company’s beloved brands with industry-leading storytelling and technology to showcase football’s greatest stories, heroes, and moments like never before.”

Berman started hosting Sunday NFL Countdown in 1985 and stepped down from his full-time role in 2016. ESPN aired its first NFL game in 1987 and its first playoff game in January 2015. Now, it will host the biggest game of them all.

Inside ESPN’s ‘Year of the Super Bowl’ plan

ESPN is not waiting until kickoff to celebrate. The company has launched a full “Year of the Super Bowl” campaign. It began with “The Handoff,” a TV moment linking this year’s Super Bowl to next year’s.

Chris Berman appeared from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of Super Bowl 60, and passed coverage to Scott Van Pelt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where Super Bowl 61 will be played. ESPN then rolled out 24 hours of special coverage.

Shows like SportsCenter, Super Bowl Live, First Take, and NFL Live moved to Disneyland Park in Anaheim. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro’s announcement was backed by The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with the National Football League, ahead of ESPN’s 2027 championship broadcast.

New content is also part of the push. “I Scored a Touchdown” will highlight 61 players who have scored in past Super Bowls. “The Biggest Game,” hosted by Jeremy Schaap, will revisit key moments from 60 years of Super Bowl history. The first episode features Berman, who has covered 44 straight Super Bowls.

Berman shared that ESPN plans to do a lot around the Super Bowl in the coming months. He joked that fans will be hearing plenty from the network before the season even starts, but he believes it will all be part of a fun and exciting build-up.

Imago Chris Berman (1) (Credit: X)

After decades of waiting, ESPN finally has its Super Bowl. For Berman and the network’s longtime crew, it is more than a broadcast. It is a reward for years of work. Now the countdown to Feb. 14, 2027, truly begins.