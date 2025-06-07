Chris Conley’s Wife Issues ‘Next Chapter’ Update After 49ers WR Announces Retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs picked Conley in the third round, 76th overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft. Just 5 years later, when COVID hit, Conley got busy with another project. He created a short film titled “Quar-antime” during the pandemic. Alongside his filmmaking interest, he also put up huge numbers on the board. Conley recorded 220 receptions for 2,922 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of his decade-long career.

Those impressive stats spanned over five teams. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and recently, the San Francisco 49ers. With a deep sense of gratitude, Conley marked the end of this chapter through an emotional Instagram post. He confirmed his retirement and reflected on what the league had meant to him. Conley’s retirement post included several images from his football career. Each moment captured the depth of his dedication to the game. In his caption, he wrote, “When I was a kid, I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was ‘Play 10 years in the NFL’. Now that this goal has been accomplished, it’s time to set sights on something new.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Conley (@conmanxp) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued his message, “The past 10 years have been a dream. Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor, and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them, I truly gave it my all.” Fans are eager to see what awaits next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His wife, Brianna Conley, shared updates on social media that echoed her pride and support. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Seeing you accomplish your goal of playing 10 years in the NFL was incredible.” In a follow-up Instagram story, she added, “Can’t wait to see you excel in the next chapter.” Her messages gave fans a look into their bond during this milestone. She also wrote, “Your work ethic and determination is inspiring,” like a true hype woman.

Conley’s next chapter will start by going back to his other passion. According to his agent, Jonathan Perzley, on NFL Network Saturday, he will be attending film school at his alma mater, Georgia