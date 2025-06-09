Chris Godwin Confirms Rejecting Millions From AFC Giants to Stay Loyal With Buccaneers

Injury or even dunking his phone in water for a teammate cannot keep Chris Godwin away from the Buccaneers locker room. Drafted out of Penn State in 2017, Godwin has remained loyal to Tampa Bay since day one. Back then, he signed a three-year deal worth $66 million, with $44 million guaranteed, cementing his value. His 2024 season began strongly but was later marred by a brutal injury. Still, Godwin’s commitment never wavered. Despite setbacks, he remains a key figure for the Buccaneers and a name held in respect across the NFL. And that’s for a very good reason.

Chris Godwin made a choice that surprised many around the league. According to a recent X post, he left a significant amount of money behind. The post highlighted, “Good story from @DanPompei here on @Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin—who confirms he left a LOT of money on the table to stay in Tampa. Per Godwin, the @Patriots offered him $30 million per before he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Bucs.”

AD

Godwin addressed the situation clearly during a press meeting earlier. “I think what it boiled down to, honestly, was family and just staying true to who I am,” he said. “I feel like nine out of 10 people in this position wouldn’t have necessarily made this decision that I did, but I don’t do the things I do based on what other people would do. I trust my gut, I stay true to who I am. And one thing I’ve never done is make any decisions solely based on the money.” His words made it clear that loyalty and identity mattered more than a payday.

The Patriots’ interest likely stemmed from an attempt to boost their roster.