Chris Jones Faces NFL Discipline After Controversial Hit on Justin Herbert Against Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a dominating 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 6 game. The Chiefs impressed the fanbase by limiting the Chargers’ offense to just two field goals. However, not every Chiefs player could celebrate the big win in style.

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With about 1:28 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, on a fourth-and-22, Chris Jones made contact with Justin Herbert’s head and neck area during a pass rush. The officials immediately flagged the play for roughing the passer under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 11 of the NFL rulebook. Well, the quarterback had already thrown the ball over 14 yards to Theo Wease. That’s when the tackle slammed into Herbert. It gave the Chargers an automatic first down.

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But Jones might also receive an additional punishment from the league. As per the 2026 NFL fines schedule, the defensive tackle could receive a $17,911 fine for roughing the passer for the first time. A second offense would bring him an additional $23,882 fine.

Nevertheless, before getting the flag, in the third quarter of the game, Jones managed to share a sack against Herbert with Peter Woods. In the third quarter, Jones recovered a fumble at the Chargers’ 41-yard line.

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Meanwhile, Herbert completed 22-of-37 passes for 204 yards in the game against Kansas City. He also got intercepted once.

However, Jones was already highlighted for his heated debate with defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

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Chris Jones raised eyebrows after a heated exchange with Joe Cullen

In the second quarter of the game, when the Chiefs were leading by 9-3, CBS’ camera focused on Jones and Cullen engaging in a spat on the sideline. It appeared as if Jones brushed Cullen’s hand aside when he came to have a talk. However, the cameras couldn’t capture what Jones and Cullen told each other.

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“Chris Jones and Chiefs’ defensive line coach Joe Cullen have been in a screaming match down here on the sideline,” sideline reporter Melanie Collins said during the live broadcast. “Hard to tell what exactly is going on… frustrations boiling over down here.”

Meanwhile, CBS analyst Trent Green highlighted that Jones and Cullen actually have a pretty good relationship with each other while replying to Kevin Harlan. According to him, the defender might have reacted to the coach putting his hand on his shoulder. But neither Cullen nor Jones confirmed the theory.

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“Joe Cullen’s been the defensive line coach here for a long time, and he and Chris have a good relationship,” Green stated. “I just don’t think Chris liked the fact that he put his hand on his shoulder and just asked him politely to take it off.”

Nevertheless, the verbal altercation ticked the defensive tackle off in the right way. You see, Jones didn’t have any sacks in his four outings before the game against the Chargers. Even though he got his first sack, he had to share it with Peter Woods.

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Of course, Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive play calling certainly helped the team through the Week 6 game. And the Chiefs’ defenders were able to hold the Chargers off for the entire game.

Jones’ fiery outing against the Chargers was a tale of two extremes. While a sideline spat with Cullen fueled his first sack of the season, his late hit on Herbert now leaves the Chiefs star facing a hefty NFL fine.