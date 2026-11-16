Chris Jones Sends Vulgar Message to Chiefs Critics on Live TV After Blowout Win Over Falcons

After missing the playoffs last year and losing two games early in the season, doubts about the Chiefs’ future started piling up again this year. But Chris Jones responded perfectly to the criticism just before their solid win over the Falcons.

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After back-to-back losses against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, questions started emerging about the Chiefs’ chances of making another championship run. Their ability to win against the Falcons was also in doubt. However, defensive lineman Chris Jones had a message for all the haters.

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“I learned opinions are like bu–holes,” Jones said on the CBS pregame show. “We all got ’em, they all stink.”

And the Chiefs silenced their critics against the Falcons. They secured a solid 35-13 win, recording 461 total yards compared to Atlanta’s 370 and averaging 7.3 yards per play. The Chiefs were effective both through the air and on the ground, recording 339 passing yards and 122 rushing yards.

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On top of that, their defense played an important role in the victory. The Chiefs held Atlanta to 100 rushing yards and forced two turnovers, including an interception and a lost fumble. They also recorded three sacks while allowing just one themselves.

Even Chris Jones added to the team’s defensive effort. He recorded 1 total tackle against the Atlanta Falcons, including 0 solo tackles. He also contributed 0.5 sacks and 1 quarterback hit, helping the Chiefs put pressure on Atlanta’s offense.

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This was a major win for a team that had been struggling defensively. Their problems were clearly visible against the Broncos, who converted both of their fourth-down attempts and scored on all three red-zone trips.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense struggled to stop Denver, allowing 294 total yards. However, they managed to limit the Broncos to just 77 rushing yards.

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The defense also failed to create turnovers or put enough pressure on Denver’s offense, recording just one sack and allowing 20 completions on 32 attempts.

Following their win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs moved back to the top of the AFC West standings, according to Arrowhead Pride’s Matt Warren. The Denver Broncos did not play in Week 10 because they were on a bye, allowing Kansas City to move ahead of them. Both teams have the same 7-2 record, but the Chiefs hold the advantage because of the tiebreaker rules.

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The Chiefs and Broncos have each beaten the other once this season, so the next deciding factor is their record against teams in the AFC West. Kansas City has won three of its four divisional games, while Denver has won two of its three. This gives the Chiefs first place in the division and moves the Broncos down to fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture (second in the AFC West).

However, the win also came with injury concerns for Kansas City following the Falcons game.

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Chiefs Facing Major Injury Setback

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already dealing with an ankle injury before the game against the Atlanta Falcons. During the match, he appeared to hurt his calf as well and had to leave the field for a short while. However, he later returned to continue playing.

Head coach Andy Reid explained that Kelce landed awkwardly on his first catch, which caused him to twist his ankle. The additional calf problem raised further concerns about his condition, especially because he was already playing through an injury.

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Although Kelce managed to return to the game, the Chiefs will need to keep an eye on his fitness. With important games still ahead and the team aiming for a playoff run, his health will be important to Kansas City’s offense.

Trey Smith also suffered an injury during the game and was placed in concussion protocol. The offensive lineman left the game early and did not return. His absence could make things difficult for the Chiefs’ offensive line as they prepare for the remaining regular-season games.

It is still unclear whether Travis Kelce or Trey Smith will miss any upcoming games. The Chiefs’ medical team will first check their injuries before deciding when they can return.

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Now, with the team facing the Cardinals next week, it remains to be seen whether both players will return to the field.