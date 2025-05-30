Christian McCaffrey Makes Huge Progress After Injury as Another 49ers Veteran Misses OTA

The air crackles at Levi’s like pre-snap electricity. It’s OTA season in Santa Clara, that hopeful, helmet-less dance before the real hitting starts. And cutting through the California sunshine? A sight that warms every 49ers fan’s soul: Christian McCaffrey, looking like he’s ‘mainlining espresso’.

“Bouncy.” Fluid. The kind of healthy that whispers promises of shattered defenses. It’s a stark, beautiful contrast to the brutal 2024 that saw him sidelined for thirteen games – first eight on IR battling bilateral Achilles tendinitis, the final five KO’d by a PCL sprain. Just 4 games played. 202 rush yards. 0 TDs. A season muted for a human symphony of spikes and spirals. Seeing him now, slicing through drills, is like watching a vintage vinyl finally hit the right groove after a scratch.

‘Man, it feels good just to be moving freely, back with the guys,’ McCaffrey might as well have broadcasted with every effortless cut. His career screams dominance – 6,387 rush yards (4.7 YPC), 52 rush TDs, plus 524 catches for 4,466 yards and 29 more scores. Undoubtedly, he’s the fastest RB ever to 500 receptions (90 games), joined the ultra-exclusive 1K/1K club (2019) and snagged Offensive Player of the Year (2023). Moreover, he tied Lenny Moore’s 17-game TD streak record. Indeed, he is the engine.

His bounce-back isn’t just progress; it’s the ignition sequence for the whole offense. Fred Warner’s fired-up cheers for the D? Jauan Jennings and rookie Jordan Watkins snagging everything in sight? It all resonates louder with No. 23 humming nearby.

The missing pillar: Silverback’s absence and the art of veteran timing

But every sunny OTA has its shadow. Across the field, a titan-sized void yawns where Trent Williams usually anchors the line. The ‘Silverback’ is the lone veteran star MIA as voluntary OTAs kick off, opting to train at his Houston gym ahead of June’s mandatory minicamp. Coach Kyle Shanahan, ever the pragmatist, offered the company line: “He’s been around… He was here at the beginning of — not OTAs — but Phase One. He hasn’t been here in a couple of weeks, but expect to see him soon.” The surprise?

Williams was there for Phase One’s start – a rare appearance hinting perhaps at the shifting sands of time. At 36, coming off a season where he missed 7 games with an ankle injury and, jarringly, missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in a full season since ‘2011’, even legends manage their reps. His absence is noted, but not yet alarmed.

It’s the delicate NFL tango: respecting the warrior’s need to prepare his way while knowing the fortress needs its cornerstone. Remember that viral photo post-playoff win? The unflappable Silverback grin? That’s the aura they’ll need protecting Purdy’s blindside come September.

Williams, one of the highest-paid OT, averaging a cool $27.55 M/year, carries the weight of past battles – including a triumphant victory over cancer – and the expectation of fortifying the line for another Super Bowl run. His PFF grades (85.6 overall last year) still scream elite, but longevity demands wisdom. Christian McCaffrey’s resurgence offers the flash, the potential for highlight reels that make you yell at your TV like it’s a contested Hail Mary. But Trent Williams?

He’s the bedrock. His return, when it comes, will be the silent, powerful thud of the final foundational stone slotting into place. Seeing Christian McCaffrey fly is a thrill. Knowing Williams is meticulously preparing for the war in the trenches? That’s the quiet confidence that turns hopeful OTAs into ‘Lombardi dreams’.

As any Madden devotee knows about a player like Trent Williams, ‘99 overall — the holy grail for virtual gladiators’ – you don’t rush perfection. You trust it’s coming. For the 49ers, both these stars, in their own rhythm, are composing the season’s opening notes.