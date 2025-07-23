Christian McCaffrey Redefines ‘Dad Bod’ In a Way Patrick Mahomes Never Could

“Christian is arguably the best player in the NFL.” That’s not a hot take from a fan—it’s 49ers Kyle Juszczyk saying it. Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Christian McCaffrey hasn’t just lived up to the hype—he’s redefined what dominance looks like from the backfield. With over 6,387 career total yards and an Offensive Player of the Year 2024 award under his belt, the numbers speak louder than any praise. And now, he’s sitting comfortably at No. 1 on a list that turns heads every offseason.

Christian McCaffrey is winning both on and off the field—and in the cutest way possible. The 49ers star recently became a first-time dad, and if his baby girl ever needs proof of greatness, well, her mom is Miss Universe and her dad is the NFL’s top player. That’s a Hall of Fame gene pool. For their newborn daughter, Collete Annalise McCaffrey, Christian’s permanently locked in at No. 1. But it turns out, he’s topping another elite list this summer too—one that even Patrick Mahomes couldn’t hold down.

Christian was ranked above Mahomes on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list last season at No. 3, while Mahomes was at No. 4. And to add a little flex to the moment, McCaffrey’s also redefining what a “dad bod” can also look like. A few days into fatherhood, Christian dropped a couple of photos on Instagram looking like he hadn’t missed a single gym session. All it took were a few shirtless pics and pics of him going full energy mode on the field. Mahomes, on the other hand, is often the target of physique jokes online. Fans say the father of three is the face of the real dad bod club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey)

The whole Mahomes dad bod saga really took off during a low-key family golf outing. Mahomes was spotted on the course looking… well, not exactly like someone who lives in the weight room. No abs, no shred—just a laid-back dad having a casual day. But once MLFootball posted the clip with the caption, “Mahomes goes viral for his offseason dad bod,” it blew up. And suddenly, everyone had something to say. For context: he shares three kids with his wife, Brittany, and clearly has bigger priorities than a six-pack—like chasing a fourth Super Bowl.

So, what about the “dad bod” chatter that floats around Mahomes every offseason? His longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, hears it. So does Mahomes. But neither of them cares. “I’ll be the first to tell you that I think an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat,” Stroupe said. That’s not laziness—it’s leverage. Force absorption. Durability. Translation: if Mahomes takes a hit, he’s built to survive it. “We know there’s just not a lot of quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame that have a six-pack,” he added. There’s science behind every layer.

And the best part? Mahomes doesn’t hide from the memes—he leans in. After a shirtless clip aired on Inside the NFL in 2024, he didn’t get defensive. He went full dad mode instead. “Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” he posted, proudly tagging “#DadBodSzn” and dropping the perfect mic line: “Like I got kids!!!” A true MVP move—not for abs, but for owning the moment with absolute chill.

Patrick Mahomes redefines winning but not in the way you think

Turns out, Patrick Mahomes might just be redefining greatness. Forget the abs—he’s got rings. Three Super Bowls, five AFC titles, and seven dominant seasons as a starter speak louder than any six-pack ever could. Sure, the “dad bod” label keeps following him around, but Mahomes has made it clear: he’s not here to pose, he’s here to win. When a Kansas City radio host had alot to say about his body, even Mahomes’ trainer stepped in swinging—because if winning looks like this, why change the formula?

The criticism may have gone viral, but so did the comebacks. Mahomes’ longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, clapped back with facts. “Not everybody quits working out at 30, Ben,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. Stroupe told People that the best QBs aren’t all gym rats with shredded cores—they’re built to absorb hits and twist without tearing an oblique. NFL greats like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning never looked like Marvel superheroes either, and that’s exactly the point. Shannon Sharpe even joked, “I want my quarterback to have a dad bod. Grandad if possible!”

So maybe Patrick’s “dad bod” isn’t a flaw—it’s a feature. Stroupe says quarterbacks should have around 14% body fat to handle hits in the pocket. And Mahomes? He’s thriving. From stretching snug jerseys on stage with Kelce to embracing every meme that pops up, he’s owning it. Tyreek Hill once quipped, “You’d think he was a soccer dad or something.” But that “soccer dad” is rewriting what athleticism looks like—alongside Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Josh Allen—proving that function really does beat form when the trophies stack up.