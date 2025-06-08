Christian McCaffrey’s Broncos Legend Dad Faces Calls for Overdue Honor

Tradition is everything in the Broncos Country. The blue and orange mean something out there. They stand for grit, loyalty, and moments that live beyond the scoreboard. So when the franchise honours one of its own, it’s not simply a gesture—it’s a thank-you to a legend that played a pivotal role in making the franchise what it is today.

This fall, we will see the Denver Broncos finally put Demaryius Thomas in the Ring of Fame. All that comes to mind is: it’s about time. Those who have been supporting the team long enough would be feeling a blend of pride and nostalgia. But as we celebrate D.T., there’s a growing, gnawing feeling: is someone else still getting snubbed after all this time?

has one name in mind. In a recent appearance on a podcast with Bennie Fowler , the former Broncos lineman didn’t sugarcoat a thing. When asked who really deserves a Ring of Fame, he came out swinging. “Ed McCaffrey deserves to be in the Ring of Fame.” No hesitation, no politics. Just one Super Bowl champ standing up for another. And honestly? He’s not wrong. Eddie was simply that guy for the Broncos.

Schlereth broke his reasoning down even further: “He’s not the fastest guy. He’s not the most athletic. But good football players find a way.” These words hit home for the Broncos diehards. McCaffrey wasn’t about the highlight reels—he was about functionality. Clutch catches, gritty blocks, going at it even when he was in pain. This is how he is remembered. This is how he will always be remembered. And when there was everything to lose, he was always John Elway’s right hand. Fans simply can’t forget the kind of player he was.

They even drew out a Wes Welker parallel—another player who wasn’t about physical dominance but rather football IQ. There’s a special space in the NFL lore for guys like him. Players who out-think and outlast the rest. McCaffrey checks every box for that mould. His son, 49ers‘ Christian McCaffrey, continues to serve as a reminder of that ingenious footballing brain.

Don’t get us wrong, he had the numbers too. He put up nine solid seasons for the team, accounting for 462 catches, over 6,200 yards, and 46 touchdowns. He played a pivotal role in those back-to-back SB wins and deservedly got a Pro Bowl nod back in ’98. But ask any Broncos fan, it’s not the stats they would remember, but the moments. The clutch third-down conversions, the fearless routes across the middle, and the way he never backed down.

Beyond McCaffrey: Who’s next from Denver’s Championship eras?

The high praise for McCaffrey shouldn’t take anything away from the late Demaryius Thomas‘ honour, which is more than deserved. He will officially enter the Ring of Fame at halftime during the Broncos-Steelers game on October 19th, and you better believe the stadium will be packed. A Super Bowl ring, 9000+ yards, and five Pro Bowls. D.T. was iconic. But this brings about some deep-seated questions about other Broncos legends who are in line for this honour.

Mark didn’t stop at the old-school names, either. He looked forward and gave the Super Bowl 50 guys their flowers. “I’m looking at those ’13 and ’15 teams,” he added, calling out Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. as the next in line. But that adds to the question; if we’re already thinking about the ’13 and ’15 squads, how are we still waiting on guys like Eddie getting their dues?

As we head on to celebrate D.T.’s honour, the Broncos fans would be overwhelmed with feelings of nostalgia. Particularly those who’ve been here for a while. But they couldn’t help but think about the other O.G.s who’ve shaped the team’s identity into what it is today. And Ed McCaffrey’s name would be on the top of that list.

Thanks to voices like Schlereth’s, if the drums for Eddie’s recognition weren’t beating loud enough before, they surely are now. And it might not be long before we see him on the field receiving his honour. Do you think Ed will be inducted into the Ring of Fame next?