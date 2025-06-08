Christian McCaffrey’s 2 Words Response to Wife Oliva Culpo as Mom Lisa Joins Celebrations in RB’s Family

Olivia Culpo knows how to throw a party. Her Persian-themed baby shower at Rhode Island’s Castle Hill Inn proved it perfectly. The model chose this oceanside gem. Why? That’s because it’s apparently a “special place” close to her heart. It created the ultimate celebration with her husband, Christian McCaffrey, by her side. The San Francisco 49ers running back, who married Culpo in June 2024, was absolutely glowing as they prepared for their first child together. While Culpo’s pregnancy journey had its rough patches early on, she eventually found her groove. And she did that with Christian standing solid as her rock throughout every step of the beautiful chaos.

Six years deep into their relationship, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are absolutely crushing the pregnancy and offseason combo. Moreover, their TikTok content is pure gold. The couple, who said “I do” in June 2024 and dropped their pregnancy bombshell in March 2025. That just served up a viral moment that had NFL fans rolling on the floor.

Culpo was showing off her growing bump in a fitted maxi dress. She casually dropped this gem: “Can you believe the baby is the size of a pineapple.” McCaffrey, clearly feeling brave, decided to play fact-checker with his pregnant wife. “No way — your belly is way bigger than the size of a pineapple.” Dude should’ve just walked away and saved himself the trouble right there.

But beyond the hilarious TikTok moments, this is also birthday season in the McCaffrey household. June 7th rolled around, and Culpo went all out for Christian’s special day. She flooded Instagram with the sweetest tribute, sharing a gorgeous photo of the two of them with a caption that hit right in the feels: “Happy birthday to my favorite person. Every year with you somehow feels more meaningful than the last, and I really can’t believe I get to share this life — and everything ahead — with you 🥹❤️❤️ @christianmccaffrey.” The post wasn’t just one photo either — she created a whole love story slideshow featuring their best moments together, from beach days to wedding shots to cake-cutting celebrations.

McCaffrey’s response was classic him. Just two simple words: “luck man.” Moreover, his mom, Lisa McCaffrey, also chimed in with “love you both.” The man knows he’s got a good thing going. But pregnancy bliss couldn’t keep Culpo from stirring up some serious family drama recently. The usually picture-perfect influencer just dropped some major personal details. Well, that had everyone talking about what goes on behind closed doors.

This birthday love fest isn’t new territory for Culpo. She’s been perfecting the art of the Instagram birthday tribute for years. Two years back, when McCaffrey hit 26, she was already setting the bar high with her post: “It’s someone’s birthday!!” she wrote. It was followed by “I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person. I feel so lucky to call you mine.” And it’s not all about expressing love. Olivia Culpo just turned baby registry creation into an art form.

Olivia Culpo opens up about private family matters in surprising social media reveal

The third-trimester mama, who’s prepping for her gender-neutral arrival with San Francisco 49ers husband Christian McCaffrey, dropped what might be the most aesthetic baby registry we’ve ever seen. Two days ago, she blessed her Instagram Stories with the ultimate baby prep guide, complete with that coveted #babylistpartner tag. Dreamy cream, lilac, and sage tones styled the entire registry, making it look more like a Pinterest board than a shopping list.

Her approach was refreshingly honest and practical. “If you’re stuck on what to register for… just copy mine,” she wrote. She basically gave every stressed-out mom-to-be permission to steal her homework. She followed up with a TikTok that had her gushing about the process. “I highly recommend using @babylist for your registry—truly so seamless and fun to create.” Culpo wasn’t just throwing random baby stuff together either—every item had a purpose and a story.

via Imago Credit: @oliviaculpo on Instagram

Dressed in a sleek black top and blazer, she guided fans through her favorite picks like a personal shopper. She was especially sold on a matching green PJ set for adults and babies. “It’s so cute that you can match with baby!” Coordinated family outfits, it seems, are set to become a McCaffrey household signature.

She highlighted silicone baby bottles from Boon, a stroller and car seat combo from Nuna. Also, an Ergobaby bouncer her friends swear by: “My mom friends swear by this bouncer.” Even tiny UGG-style baby booties made the cut. This baby will be stylish from day one, indeed.

The registry process left Culpo feeling “officially baby-ready,” but her TikTok revealed a deeper obsession: family coordination. “The point is obviously everything can match with your baby,” she said, joking, “If you ever see all three of us matching—me, Oliver, my baby—there’s a chance Christian’s hiding somewhere in the background. Also matching.” The most heartfelt moment came during her May visit to Babylist’s showroom with her mom, Susan.

The usually composed influencer opened up: “I never felt like I needed my own mom so much… but I need my mom more than ever.” Their mother-daughter shopping trip, shared on YouTube and Instagram, showed Culpo testing Boon bottles and praising the Nuna stroller: “Even the dad can handle that.” As Babylist put it in their caption: “You never realize how much you need your parents until you’re about to become one yourself.” Now live on Babylist.com, Culpo’s registry is more than baby prep.

It’s a modern guide to parenting with style, practicality, and a social media edge.