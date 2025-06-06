Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Releases Private Details About Family After Olivia Cuplo Showed Off Baby Bump

In the influencer-to-icon pipeline, Olivia Culpo just hit a new level. Culpo, who is in her third trimester, is preparing for gender-neutral delivery with husband Christian McCaffrey. And, her baby registry bespeaks both fashion and functionality. It isn’t some random list of baby products, but she has perfectly curated it so that it becomes an easy-to-adopt guidebook for new moms.

San Francisco 49͏ers RB’s wife, Culpo, dropped the registry on her IG Stories, with the sponsor tag #babylistpartner. It featured a soft scrapbook theme in cream, lilac, and sage. And, she had a simple message to share, “If you’re stuck on what to register for… just copy mine.” She also had a follow-up IG post, wherein she posted one of her Tiktok videos, as she remarked, “I highly recommend using @babylist for your registry—truly so seamless and fun to create.”

Culpo was wearing a black top and blazer, as she shared a few of her favorites with her fans. Highlighting a green adult PJ set and matching baby sleeper, she quotes, “It’s so cute that you can match with baby!” At the top right, the collage also features silicone baby bottles from @booninc. She also included a stroller and infant car seat, from @nuna_usa, along with an ergobaby bouncer from @ergobaby, remarking, “My mom friends swear by this bouncer.” Finally, one cannot miss the tiny UGG-style baby booties, for the baby to remain stylish.

Sharing her registry favorites, Culpo feels “officially baby-ready.” In her Tiktok video, she gives a breakdown of her preferences. She is big on the matchy-matchy family looks, as she remarks, “The point is obviously everything can match with your baby.” Culpo humorously adds, “If you ever see all three of us matching—me, Oliver, my baby—there’s a chance Christian’s hiding somewhere in the background. Also matching.”

In a YouTube clip from May 9, 2025, Babylist posted a clip of Olivia’s visit to their showroom with her mother, Susan Culpo. Culpo reflects, “I never felt like I needed my own mom so much… but I need my mom more than ever,” as she browses through the products.

In the video, Olivia tries out Boone Nourish baby bottles and praises the Nuna stroller system, remarking, “Even the dad can handle that.” Babylist also posted an Instagram clip of the same on May 2, with the caption, “You never realize how much you need your parents until you’re about to become one yourself,” as they tagged Culpo on the post. The registry is available now at Babylist.com, and one thing is clear that Olivia Culpo isn’t just prepping for motherhood; she is redefining it for all the modern moms.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo’s stunning pregnancy style

Culpo dropped a jaw-dropping social media post in a white two-piece bikini, showing off the baby bump like a total boss. It is a Devon Windsor white triangle-top with side-tie bottoms, the exact same swimsuit Olivia wore four years ago in Mexico, pre-baby days.

via Imago She posted a side-by-side, showing her body has changed, but how her style has stayed fierce. Moms can do that? Apparently, yes. Olivia is not just a model or an influencer. She is Miss Universe 2012, a TV host, and an entrepreneur who launched a second restaurant, Union & Main, back in 2022. She and Christian dropped the pregnancy news earlier this year with a simple caption, “Next chapter, motherhood.”

Olivia didn’t stop there. She added some more maternity style credentials, wearing a khaki Jacquemus La Robe Mille Alca dress, and later, a red drop-waist maxi that screamed effortless chic. Pregnancy looks this good? It’s almost unfair. Fans blew up the comments, dropping lines like, “Wow, no stretch marks? Teach me your secrets!” and “Cutest pregnant lady on earth!” Some even called her “stunning mama” and “face card never declines.” Basically, Olivia is owning this pregnancy journey with style and grace. And, fans are here for it.