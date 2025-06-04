Ciara Announces Intentions to Have Another Baby With Russell Wilson After QB’s Constant Pleas

Russell Wilson had a plan before he married Ciara Wilson and had three kids. And it didn’t involve falling in love. Wilson talked candidly with Carmelo Anthony about the difficult decisions he had to make following the dissolution of his first marriage at 7PM in Brooklyn. The message was clear, even though he didn’t mention names: grief caused him to reevaluate everything. Young and just divorced, he believed that a decade of being single would give him perspective and self-control. “All of a sudden, I’m single. I had a whole plan. I was gonna be single for like 10 years.” That was the strategy. A fresh start. No attachments for ten years.

But when Ciara arrived, the entire playbook was destroyed. He thought he was going to have a solo chapter. But it turned into a love story, he swears, was written by something bigger. “C [Ciara] came and just changed everything. She changed everything.” Russell Wilson met Ciara just three days after he and his pastor had a spiritual discussion about what he really wanted in a mate. At least in his opinion, it wasn’t a coincidence. Since then, he has been totally committed to her and their family. And, more recently, to persuade her that there’s room for one more baby.

On June 4, 2025, Ciara revealed her thoughts on having a fifth child on the Receipts Podcast. When asked directly if more kids were in the cards, she responded, “I think it’s very possible.” This came right after she reflected on how proud she was of embracing every stage of motherhood. “I’m so glad that I said I’m going to live my life. I’m so glad that I said I’m excited to have my first child and my second and my third and fourth.” Although it’s not a full-fledged baby announcement, this is the most obvious indication to date that Russell’s persistent baby campaigning may be having some success.

via Imago

Ciara’s willingness to welcome ‘baby number five’ is obviously not without perspective. She has experienced all the highs and lows of motherhood, even during the pandemic. In 2019, Ciara discovered she was expecting her son Win while hosting the American Music Awards. She remarked, “Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure, to say the least.” Her body didn’t slow down, even as the world did. “From a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day. And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow.”

Still, she never stopped moving forward. Ciara, who was confined to the same four walls, transformed her solitude into motivation by focusing her energies on philanthropy and art. “My body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest. I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to.” If baby number five is indeed on the horizon, it’s not just about adding another child — it’s about adding another chapter to a love story she’s already fought through to write. And whether Ciara is posting sultry dance videos or rehearsals for her single ‘Ecstasy,’ Russell’s been in the comments like clockwork.

Russell Wilson’s baby campaign has been unrelenting

On March 28, Ciara released a dance teaser. Russ popped up in the comments, “Hey Baby, question…what color wallpaper do you want for Cinco?” On April 1st, he comments, “I know what you want…5,” and then goes all out with “Cinco Wilson.” Russell was thinking of nursery décor when Ciara hinted at the release of Ecstasy with a gorgeous black two-piece.

Wilson has been encouraging Ciara to have baby number five in public since at least October 2024. He wasn’t subtle when he said, “I’m ready when you are. We can call him Cinco,” beneath one of her old pictures. And during her Trinidad Carnival video, his flirty comment, “This is my mating call I see…” pushed the limit. Ciara finally replied, “Someone come take my husband’s phone.”

Ciara has always been grounded in reality when she hesitates. Her plate is full from handling postpartum issues, juggling music, nonprofit work, and raising four children. She stated, “Trying to lose 70 lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses… shout out to all my mammas out there.” And the pair is adjusting to yet another change. Now that Wilson has joined the New York Giants. A new city, a new team, a new chapter. But for Wilson, it seems the dream isn’t complete until ‘Cinco’ is real.