Ciara Makes Big Announcement on Hollywood Money Move With Russell Wilson

Even after Russell Wilson‘s demotion to Jaxson Dart‘s deputy with the New York Giants, the veteran quarterback is still finding ways to create an impact, and this time, it’s off the field. Teaming up with his superstar wife Ciara, the power couple’s recent announcement is making headlines. And this time, the NFL star is venturing into Hollywood.

On November 7, 2025, Wilson and his wife Ciara celebrated the release of their new Hollywood project, “Sarah’s Oil”. Ciara posted a poster of the movie on her Instagram story that mentions an A+ rating from CinemaScore, a leading market research firm based in Las Vegas. The film has been rewarded with 97% Fresh from Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 7.5 from IMDb. The Box Office collections of day 1 reached around $1.7 million due to its touching plot.

The movie tells the incredible story of Sarah Rector, an 11-year-old Black girl from the early 1900s in Oklahoma who became one of the youngest Black millionaires in American history after oil was discovered on her inherited land. Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and starring Naya Desir-Johnson as Sarah Rector, brings power to this story. And what makes it even more special is that the Rector family descendants themselves played a major role in shaping the film.

Wilson and Ciara were the co-executive producers of the film through their production company, “Why Not You Productions”. The film is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. While this project received immense praise and success, it is not the first time that Wilson has been part of a Hollywood venture.

Russell Wilson’s creative endeavors make him a standout

Wilson’s growing producer interest in filmography shows how much he’s expanding his game beyond football. He has completely dived into the world of storytelling and entertainment. So far, he has produced 5 films and acted in 4.

Apart from “Sarah’s Oil”, some of his biggest admirable works include “National Champions” (2021), where he pulled a double duty as both an actor and executive producer. He also produced the TV series “God. Family. Football” (2023), “The 202 ESPY Awards”, and “Legends” (2018). He has also appeared in multiple cameo roles where he played himself.

Despite achieving such great success, he isn’t slowing down just yet. Wilson has already lined up future projects like “Braddockk”. This is how he has kept himself busy all those years. But despite having a busy schedule, he has always maintained a perfect balance between work and his personal life.

“You got to keep competing. You got to keep loving. I get to look at the most beautiful woman every day and love her and care for her and just do this life with her,” Russell said at the screening of “Sarah’s Oil” when asked how he keeps the spark alive.