Ciara Rewrites History With Big Career Announcement as Russell Wilson Sends Fierce 2-Word Salute

Ciara isn’t just another WAG. She burst onto the music scene in 2004 with her debut album Goodies. With three songs hitting the top two on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album hitting quadruple platinum status, it was clear she was here to stay. Over the years, she kept proving it, dropping more platinum singles, stacking Billboard hits, and building an undeniable presence in the industry. Fast forward to today, she’s sold over 45 million records worldwide, picked up a Grammy, two BET Awards, two MTV VMAs, and a shelf full of ASCAP and Soul Train Awards. And now? She’s gone and broken another record because that’s just how she does it.

Dropping some big news, Ciara took to Instagram to share the news of her featuring on Rolling Stone Africa’s cover. And it’s not an ordinary feat. She’s the first African American artist to land it. It marks a full-circle moment for her, after years of championing African culture and showing love to the diaspora in her work and her influence. The issue itself is a special edition, dedicated to uplifting African and diaspora voices, so Ciara’s feature feels right at home.

Putting out the cover on Instagram, a thoughtful and wholesome caption highlighted Ciara’s connection to Africa. With Rolling Stone Africa calling her and the moment, “A Historic First. A Global Icon. A Diaspora United.” “Ciara makes history as the first African-American artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa. This is more than just a cover, it’s a cultural communion. A tribute. A bridge. A celebration of Afro-descendant brilliance,” it read. It essentially talked about Ciara’s collaborations with Afrobeat artists and her connection to Afro-descendant culture. Even referring to her longing to collaborate with African artists such as Davido and Ayra Starr, among many others.

“From Atlanta to Lagos, New York to Libreville, Los Angeles to Cotonou, her journey is one of deep-rooted connection to the African continent and its diaspora, a connection built not on trend, but on truth,” Rolling Stones Africa wrote. Talking about the time in 2016 when Ciara headlined the third edition of the Love Like a Movie Valentine concert in Lagos. Not only did she just perform in the concert, but she also spent some time in the beautiful city, immersing herself in the West African culture and meeting its people. Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, also spent their honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa, showcasing her deep affection for the continent and its culture.

“This special edition of Rolling Stone Africa is dedicated to building bridges, across oceans and generations, cultures and continents,” the caption read. After all, they are trying to connect the entire African diaspora across the globe through Ciara. “With Ciara as our cover star, we celebrate a woman who has long embraced the sounds, stories, and soul of Africa, collaborating with Afrobeat artists, uplifting Black voices globally, and moving with a sense of purpose rooted in identity and legacy,” they added.

“This is more than history in the making, it’s history reclaiming its narrative. It’s culture rising. It’s the diaspora united. This is for the culture. For the women. For the roots. For the rise,” the caption read. While Ciara continues to champion black voices and spread the African culture and stories through her work. Her husband, Russell Wilson, is championing her by appreciating and complimenting her work on social media.

Russell Wilson hypes up Ciara on social media

The upcoming season is going to be a challenge for Russell Wilson as he enters his 14th season of his NFL career. After leaving the Seattle Seahawks, his season with the Steelers did not go off to a great start. He missed the first 6 games due to a calf injury, and even though he performed well later in the season, a dispute between the two meant Wilson left the team by “burning too many bridges“, as said by Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. But as he makes a huge move to the New York Giants, his wife Ciara, too, joins him in making a historic move.

As Ciara creates history by being the first African-American artist to feature on the cover, Russell cannot contain his joy. Congratulating her and praising her for such a big moment on Instagram, Wilson uploaded a couple of stories. Wilson first uploaded the photo of Rolling Stone Africa’s cover, which featured Ciara. Referring to her being the first, Wilson wrote “1 of 1” in the story, calling her a rare one.

Meanwhile, in the second story, Wilson posted a picture of Ciara from the shoot in which she is wearing what seems to be a traditional African outfit. He just couldn’t stop hyping her up and wrote below the photo, “My Queen, Mrs Wilson.” Seemingly appreciating the feat that she had achieved, while also championing black voices and giving a platform to the African diaspora and its culture.

As Russell hypes up Ciara, there will be a lot of attention on the two. For Ciara, it will be because of her achievement and her new album ‘CiCi’, and for Wilson, it will be to see whether he can recreate his old form. While Wilson is well past his prime, he still shows us glimpses of that time. As for the Giants fans, they will be hoping that Wilson can bring about some change with him and take them to a Super Bowl victory.