Bengals Change Mind on Trey Hendrickson Trade as Eagles Swoop In for Cowboys Target

Trey Hendrickson has found himself in the middle of the trade rumors again. For weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals were dead set on not putting their promising defensive end on the chopping block. Further, the team wants to keep its playoff hopes alive now that Joe Burrow is out. But now, the Bengals may reconsider their stance on Trey.

“They did say no originally. And then, in the last couple of days, a bunch of GMs said, ‘Hey, you better check this out because now they’re saying yes to us.’ It seemed like a hard no about a week ago, but now it’s not.” TV personality Jay Glazer replied when asked if the Bengals had changed their mind about trading Trey.

In a recent clip shared by ‘Coach Yac’ on X, Jay pointed out that the franchise will not follow suit and make changes according to its needs. It’s the same team that was against trading Hendrickson a week ago. But what could be the reason for the big change of heart?

The Bengals’ season hasn’t gone as expected, even after a strong push by QB Joe Flacco. Then came a loss against the New York Jets, which ramped up the pressure in the locker room. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team will likely trade Trey for more valuable players if it loses to the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, three teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the DE.

They are the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have already expressed the desire to bring Hendrickson in, but the Eagles could be the wild card. Interestingly, the team’s GM, Howie Roseman, has a reputation for making bold moves.

Rumor has it that he’s even targeting Myles Garrett, the defensive end from the Cleveland Browns. So, it’s safe to say that the Eagles will likely swoop in fast if the Bengals decide to say goodbye to their beloved DE. After all, the team is actually looking for help.

Why will Philly go for Trey Hendrickson?

The Philadelphia Eagles may try to reach out to talented players like Trey Hendrickson, who’s in the final year of his deal. Moreover, he’s a four-time Pro Bowler with an impressive 61 sacks for the Bengals since 2021. That’s definitely not an ordinary player and is someone the Eagles could use to enhance their defense.

Currently, the defending Super Bowl champion has one of the strongest rosters in the NFL, and Trey’s addition can take Howie Roseman’s team from great to unstoppable as they are 6-2 right now. As for Trey, he reportedly requested to be traded in the offseason and had some contract-related talks with the Bengals. Yet, his team didn’t move forward with his proposal until recently.

The Eagles may hope for Chicago to defeat the Bengals this week to push things in their favor. For now, Philly is doing exceptionally well with Jalen Hurts. The QB has scored 15 TDs for 1677 yards so far this season. On the offense, Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby together recorded over 600 rushing yards in Week 8, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith continue to make an impact.

The only missing piece is a stronger pass rush. With over $10 million in cap space, Roseman gets a small window to make the big move. If he brings Trey to the team, the Eagles could repeat history and lift the cup once again.