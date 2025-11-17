Bengals Legend Doesn’t Hold Back on Ja’Marr Chase as WR Risks NFL Suspension

The AFC North has a history of nasty rivalries, but the Week 11 game has taken things to a whole new level. Before the Steelers crushed the Bengals 34-12, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase got into a scuffle. Apparently, the latter spat on Jalen, which further fanned the flames. Now, Bengals icon and former NFL player Chad Johnson predicted Chase’s fate, and it looks more serious than fans expected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Knowing the NFL and the way they discipline, they’ll probably suspend you for a game, and you know it will probably never happen again,” Chad said. “But it’s something that you just can’t do.”

The tension started on Sunday when both players were assessed for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after a play on third-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Officials warned them that any further penalty of that nature would result in an ejection. But Ramsey fired a punch at Chase after he allegedly spat on him. He was automatically ejected from the game after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers CB set the record straight post-game.

“He spit on me, so it’s up. I don’t give a f*** about football after that, respectfully.”

Later, Ja’Marr replied, saying that he never “opened his mouth” during the heated exchange between the duo. But on the Nightcap show, Shannon Sharpe and Chad watched the clip that captured the moment. The video clearly showed that Jalen wasn’t lying, and Sharpe couldn’t help but express his disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I’ve met him a few times, I like Chase, he’s the best receiver in football, but he spat on Jalen Ramsey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For him, it’s the most disrespectful thing a player can do, and Johnson instantly agreed. The latter even admitted that it takes a lot for him to be critical of someone, but Ja’Marr Chase crossed the line during the Week 11 game.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin hadn’t seen the footage when he shared his thoughts on Ramsey’s actions. But he was clear about one thing: Ramsey should’ve focused on the game.

“It doesn’t matter. We got to be smarter. We got to stay in football games as individuals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin may change his mind now that the truth is out, but what will happen to Cincinnati’s star WR?

Is Ja’Marr Chase headed for suspension?

The NFL is planning to review the incident, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. So, Chase may be facing the official’s wrath for violating the rules on the field. But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Week 1, a camera caught the Eagles lineman Jalen Carter spitting at the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The result? Carter had to leave the game immediately, and that ejection doubled as his suspension. The NFL also fined him over $57,000, but there’s a catch. While the Carter-Prescott incident occurred early on, Ja’Marr Chase’s moment happened with only around 12 minutes left in the game.

Hence, the punishment isn’t as straightforward, and the league could fine, suspend, or maybe both. It depends on what the investigation reveals, but Jones still weighed in on a potential outcome.

“If they determine that he was not the aggressor but in fact he was reacting to being spit upon, I would anticipate that (Ramsey) would not get fined. And instead, Chase would be suspended for a game. Because they set the precedent with (Carter) in Week 1.”

NFL official Bill Vinovich had earlier revealed that the crew never saw Chase spit on Ramsey. However, the new angle that surfaced online could change everything for Ja’Marr Chase.