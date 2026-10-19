CJ Gardner-Johnson Suspensed as NFL Hit Bills Safety with $200,000 Fine After Spitting on Brock Bowers During Raiders Clash

The Buffalo Bills beat the Las Vegas Raiders 33-30, and the safety they hired for big games like this one watched the second half from the locker room. C.J. Gardner-Johnson spat at a Las Vegas player just before halftime. On Monday, the NFL answered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The NFL suspended Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson one game without pay for spitting on an opponent,” Tom Pelissero broke the news on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL penalty starts October 26, which means Gardner-Johnson will miss the November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He can return to practice on November 2. This one suspension is costing him $200,000, his per-game pay.

Referee Shawn Smith said an umpire saw the spit while two players jawed, and Gardner-Johnson was ejected before halftime. He did not fight the call and even told reporters after the game he was sorry.



“[Brock Bowers] He never did nothing to me,” Gardner-Johnson said after admitting he let his emotions overpower him in the heated moment. “It’s just in the heat of the game, arguing and talking (expletive), and that gesture wasn’t warranted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His history shows why this was a suspension and not a fine.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, he drew two unsportsmanlike flags against the Commanders in December 2024 and left that game. The league also fined him $45,021 that season for three infractions, including taunting. Before Sunday, he had never been suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first seven seasons, he has been fined 13 times, totaling $194,924, so one game now outweighs them all. He has the right to appeal, but he said he would accept any punishment.

Additionally, this isn’t the first spitting incident that the NFL has witnessed. Last year in November, the Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase sat one game after spitting at Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Eagles tackle Jalen Carter spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in September 2025 and was ejected. He paid $57,222 and missed no more time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski spat on 49ers receiver J.J. Stokes in 1997 and paid only $7,500, and the league has taken a firmer stance since.

Then 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk added to the heat. He posted on social media that Gardner-Johnson “spit on me last year” when the Niners defeated the Bears in December. Gardner-Johnson’s ejection in Week 6 was least surprising to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo head coach Joe Brady also addressed Gardner-Johnson’s ejection, calling his actions “uncalled for.” He said such behaviour would not be tolerated by the team and that this incident will certainly be addressed, because “the team is way more important.”

What CJ Gardner-Johnson’s suspension means for Bills

While the suspension feels reasonable, the numbers show what the Bills lose. This season, Gardner-Johnson has 26 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. He is their free safety with a 75.9 impact grade, ahead of Cole Bishop’s 68.5. The ejection already cost Buffalo on the field. It reportedly drew a 15-yard penalty that put Las Vegas in position for a shot at the end zone before halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damar Hamlin is next in line. He has 27 career starts and held a full-time job in Buffalo two seasons ago before Bishop took it. The Bills kept him on the 53-man roster on August 30 and released Geno Stone, who had stepped into Gardner-Johnson’s spot with the first-team defense at camp.

Behind Hamlin, the options are young. Jalon Kilgore, a fifth-round rookie from South Carolina taken 167th overall, had three interceptions and six pass breakups in camp, though he had not worked with the first-team defense then. Sam Franklin Jr. played mostly on special teams last season. Jordan Hancock played 132 snaps at safety in 2025 and was recovering from shoulder surgery, so he was expected to slide toward a backup role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson’s contract expires after 2026, so his next few games will show whether the Bills keep the safety they vetted or move on.