CJ Stroud, Romeo Doubs Among 49 Players From Snoop Dogg’s Academy as Rapper Says ‘Kids to NFL’ Means More Than Grammys

Most people know Snoop Dogg for his iconic hits such as Gin and Juice, Young, Wild and Free, Drop it Like it’s Hot and others. He’s been nominated for over 20 Grammys in his career, but not many know that one of, if not his biggest passions, is his Snoop Youth Football League.

The SYFL was founded in 2005, and its main goal is to give inner city kids who may not be able to afford to play football recreationally a chance to play the game for free. Over the last 20 years, thousands of kids have participated in the SYFL, and in an interview with ESPN, Snoop said his youth football league makes him happier than any of his Grammy nominations.

“I’ve got 20 nominations for Grammys,” said Snoop Dogg. “Zero wins. But I’ve got 40-something kids in the NFL. I’ve won it all.”

Since 2005, the SYFL has helped thousands of kids find their love for the game of football, and since then, 49 of them have made it to the league. Here are some of the top names to graduate from Snoop Dogg’s youth football league and make it to the pros.

Which players took part in Snoop Dogg’s SYFL?

Headlining the group of SYFL alumni to make it to the NFL is Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The former No. 2 pick in the draft came into the league and immediately threw for 4,000+ yards and 23 touchdowns, which helped him take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023. His production has dipped a bit since then, but he’s finding his stride at the perfect time and is leading one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL.

Stroud spoke to ESPN to recall his time playing football in the SYFL. “The times before the game and after games, those are the times I remember. I was like ‘Dang, we’re at Snoop Dogg’s crib’…You always see [celerities] on TV, but to be with him in the flesh was really cool.”

Another SYFL alumnus who made it to the league is Romeo Doubs. The Green Bay Packers receiver has been in the league for four years now and has gone for 600+ yards in each of the last three. He’s having his best season to date in 2025, catching 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns. Doubs also currently leads the Packers in receiving yards.

Jack Jones is another big name who used to play in the SYFL. The Miami Dolphins corner has been in the league for four years, and has never allowed more than 66 percent of his targets to be caught. He’s also only given up more than 306 yards in a season one time, and has eight career interceptions.

Some other notable names to make it to the NFL after playing in Snoop Dogg’s youth football league include Keisean Nixon, Juju Smith-Schuster, Deommodore Lenoir, John Ross, and Ronnie Hillman, who was the first SYFL alumnus to make it to the NFL.

Snoop Dogg has made a massive impact on so many kids’ lives. His youth football league has introduced thousands of new kids to the game each year for 20 years now. A good number of the SYFL’s alumni have gone on to play in college, but the most impressive feat is that 49 of them have made it to the NFL.

The SYFL is just getting started, and in 20 more years, I can’t wait to see how many more make it to the NFL.