CJ Stroud Steps up for Texas Flood Victims After Texans Pledge $500,000 To Affected Communities

What happened in Kerr County wasn’t just a tragedy—it was heartbreaking in every sense. Entire communities in the heart of Texas woke up to chaos after flash floods swept through the region. At least 43 lives were lost, 15 of them children. 27 girls from Camp Mystic are among the missing after a flash flood devastated their retreat. As the images of mangled trees and flipped cars started pouring in, it became clear—this was one of Texas’ darkest mornings.

But the nightmare didn’t end there. The Guadalupe River rose a jaw-dropping 26 feet in just 45 minutes—yes, forty-five minutes. And that’s how fast nature turned deadly. Water uprooted homes, tossed cars around like toys, and families barely had time to react. Meanwhile, heavy rain kept pounding the areas outside San Antonio, leaving no room to breathe. Flash flood warnings kept sirens blaring through the night, and the silence about the number of missing only deepened the anxiety.

Understandably, the emotional toll extended far beyond Hill Country. And CJ Stroud, the quarterback who’s quickly becoming the face of the H-Town squad, didn’t just watch from the sidelines. His NGO, CJ Stroud Foundation, shared a heartfelt post: “We are deeply saddened by all the devastation caused by the floods in Kerr county, and the Hill Country Communities. Our hearts are with the families affected. We pray for strength, hope and healing.” Not only that, he also took to his Instagram story and added, “Praying for Texas.”

CJ Stroud has always been there for the people of Houston. Indeed, in June, when youth at Space City Church couldn’t afford to attend camp, Pastor Vaughaligan Walwyn reached out to him. And seven kids—the same as Stroud’s jersey number—got their fees paid in full. That’s not PR. That’s heart.

However, Stroud isn’t alone. Former Texans JJ Watt also shared his thoughts: “Devastated reading about these flash floods in Texas. Please bring those girls home safely.” However, maybe the biggest help came from the Texans. Because when Texas hurts, H-Town shows up.

‘Heartbroken’ Texans pledge $500K to aid the Texas Hill Country

The team in Deep Steel Blue didn’t wait on a playbook to take action. Indeed, the Houston Texans stepped up with a $500,000 pledge to help the communities torn apart by the deadly floods in the Texas Hill Country. In their official statement, the franchise confirmed the donation would go toward “support and resources for the communities impacted by the devastating flooding.”

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing, and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon,” the Texans said in the statement. They also expressed, “Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.” The city definitely is going through a lot.

Independence Day became a black day for Texas. The Guadalupe River surged over 30 feet, rising 26 of them in just 45 minutes. CNN labeled it a one-in-100-year flood. Roads vanished. Families separated. But neighbors didn’t wait for orders—they opened their doors. First responders charged forward.

And the tragedy was so big, even college football rivals like Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin came together. Both coaches took to X to join a growing wave of compassion. While, Sarkisian reposted the Longhorns’ message with just a “🙏,” Kiffin followed suit. In the digital world, that small gesture hit big. Compassion—no helmet required.