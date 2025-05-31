CJ Stroud’s New $27M Teammate Announces Big Texans Decision After Giving Up on OTAs

CJ Stroud is entering his third season as the face of the Houston Texans. He doesn’t look like a second-year quarterback anymore, having changed the team’s trajectory last season. To refresh the memory, last season, he led the team to back-to-back victories over the Colts and Bears. In 2023, he was the highest drafted quarterback in Ohio State’s history. And now? The franchise is wasting no time surrounding him with experienced veterans to make a serious playoff push.

One of the boldest offseason moves? Bringing in All-Pro-caliber safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was acquired by trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for the veteran safety and a 2026 sixth-round pick, Houston sent former first-round guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-rounder to Philly. For the Texans, the move was about injecting immediate defensive leadership into a rising playoff contender. But before he’s even played a snap in a Texans uniform, Gardner-Johnson is already generating buzz. And not necessarily the kind of coaches want during offseason programs.

New city, but the same drama continues. Despite having recently signed a $27 million contract, CJ Gardner-Johnson is already acting out in Houston and skipping OTAs before ever wearing the H-Town blue. Fans took notice when the feisty defensive back, who is currently with his fourth NFL team, failed to show up for the Texans’ voluntary practices. One fan tweeted, “@CGJXXIII Don’t care you ain’t at OTAs… just love to see you are a Texans… just saying it would be nice to see you in H-Town Blue!” Gardner-Johnson didn’t ignore the comment. He clapped back with: “I gotcha, ima step in red next time 🤘🏾”

Gardner-Johnson didn’t explain why he wasn’t at OTAs. But the reality is, Gardner-Johnson doesn’t operate like a typical player. Whether it’s strategic or stubborn, missing OTAs while making millions (his current 3-year, $27 million deal includes $10 million guaranteed) sends a loud signal: he’s going to operate on his terms.

And that’s exactly what the Texans signed up for. This is a player who’s had stints with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, and Eagles, and made noise at every stop. His production backs it up: in 2022, while wearing No. 23 in Philly, he racked up six interceptions and 59 tackles in just 16 games.

But there are questions about his early absence. Whether it’s personal business, rehabbing, or a quiet protest against the terms of the contract, even though $10 million is guaranteed, the optics aren’t great. Particularly when CJ Stroud’s squad is hoping to boost a young defense with his veteran presence. But as the OTA drama continues, Gardner-Johnson made another splash this week, this time, a visual one.

Gardner Johnson’s first Texans decision turns heads

The Texans’ newest safety has officially announced he’ll be rocking No. 23 for the 2025 season. For most players, a number is just a number. For CJGJ? It’s a declaration. The No. 23 holds serious weight in his career. It was the number he wore during his breakout 2022 season with the Eagles, when he led the league in interceptions before an injury briefly derailed his campaign. It’s the version of Gardner-Johnson that most Texans fans are hoping shows up.

The journey to this jersey has been colorful. Gardner-Johnson wore No. 22 in New Orleans, No. 23 and then No. 8 in Philly, and No. 2 during his 2023 stint in Detroit. Now, with No. 23 back, he’s signaling a return to form. And in a locker room led by CJ Stroud, that kind of veteran presence could be a game-changer.

The trade that brought him to Houston was far from minor. At the time, Gardner-Johnson admitted he was ‘shocked’ to be dealt after helping deliver a Lombardi Trophy, but quickly embraced the new challenge. “I think it was a great move for me,” he told reporters. “I actually have to grow up. That’s a funny statement, but growing up and teaching guys, it’s more than just football. Being traded multiple times, I think people would shadow it by the things I’ve done in the league. But in reality, I just love playing football.”

And that’s the hope in Houston: that he’s not just a name or a paycheck, but a culture-setter. Someone who can raise the floor of the secondary and elevate the surrounding team, especially as CJ Stroud enters his prime. But for now, Texans fans are left waiting to see No. 23 actually hit the field.