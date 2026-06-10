Claire Kittle Makes Big Reproductive Health Decision After Losing Her Only Child With George Kittle

Claire and George Kittle have been together for more than ten years. But unlike other NFL couples, the two have yet to welcome any new members to their family. Earlier this year, the Sports Illustrated model made an important decision about family planning, which has now set the two up for an exciting yet demanding journey.

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In her recent vlog on her channel, Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up, Claire documented her visit to the doctor after having decided to begin IVF treatment. She revealed that she had been taking the necessary shots for four days and had to check how things were going. George Kittle was not available for this visit due to work.

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The doctor checked for egg development in her ovaries. On May 4, they were able to retrieve a lot of healthy eggs, which is a great sign for the young couple. George Kittle was with Claire for this procedure. They are now awaiting news on embryo development. G

Claire had revealed in an earlier vlog about her and George’s decision to begin IVF treatment. She said that the decision was a “backup plan,” to calm her anxiety about conceiving. Claire had unfortunately lost her first child in 2023 just over a month after finding out she was pregnant. She and George found out about the pregnancy on Christmas 2022, which made the loss even more painful.

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USA Today via Reuters Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) hugs his wife Claire Kittle before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

“I just want to take the necessary steps to be prepared because

we do want a big family,” she’d said in the previous vlog.

George, too, has been vocal about fatherhood before. He told PEOPLE in an interview that he wanted to become a stay-at-home dad when he does have children, not wanting to “get another job.” 2026 will be Kittle’s 10th year in the league, which the couple thought was the best time to focus on their family.

The first time Claire conceived, it resulted in an ectopic pregnancy. She said in an Instagram post in 2023 that she felt her “soul leave [her] body” when the nurse broke the news. Ectopic pregnancies can develop into serious issues for the mother if not caught early. Claire chose to undergo the procedure that same day.

She was joined by George, who had rushed out of the team facility to be by her side. Claire described the San Francisco 49ers tight end as a big source of strength during this time.

“We leaned on each other like we never have before.”

However, the Kittles do have a certain little one to celebrate in their lives. NHL star Filip Forsberg and his wife, Erin, picked the San Francisco couple as godparents for their son, Felix. George revealed on The Kittle Things podcast that he had accidentally sparked a love for watches in the toddler, who developed a habit of hiding them later on. The little Forsberg marked his second birthday this May, which also saw some love from Claire.

“We’re so lucky to have you Felix!!!!” she commented on a post shared by Filip.

With time, hopefully the Kittles too can share these little joys in their own little family.