Claire Kittle, Who Lost Her Only Child, Sends 5-Word Message to George Kittle

A basketball player and a football star. Sounds like a match made in heaven, right? Well, that’s the case when it comes to Claire and George Kittle. The couple, who have been together since their college days, never fail to admire each other’s presence in their life. “Your strength and perseverance these past few months have been incredible to be a part of and watch. Being able to see you rise above and excel during a challenging time in our lives, and kick ass, inspires me daily. How lucky am I? To spend time with and grow with someone who challenges me and comforts me, and a Queen who puts us above everything else! Thank you for being my person. I look forward to spending all my time with you.” This is what Claire said about her NFL hubby earlier. It indeed showcased the NFL power couple’s strong bond and chemistry. It seems she has caught significant attention with her recent message. But what is it about? Well, her heartfelt note for the 49ers, TE is quite impressive.

Taking to her official IG handle, Claire Kittle, recently spoke up on investing in the relationship and prioritizing a healthy marriage. Recently, during her appearance on the Sayitright video channel, Claire, who exchanged her wedding vows with an NFL TE back in 2019, showcased her admiration for choosing the right “partner.” In a 5-word short message, a former basketball athlete, who played for the Hawkeyes, echoed her real sentiments for the love of her life. “Glad we picked each other,” she stated.

Along with sharing the Sayitright’s IG post, fitness enthusiast Claire disclosed one of the best marriage advice ever. Besides talking about the strong marriages, love, and commitments, she emphasized relationship growth together. “Choosing Your Partner: Prioritizing Marriage. Prioritizing your spouse strengthens your marriage. We discuss actively investing in the relationship, appreciating growth together and independently, and choosing each other daily,” the original post caption reads.

During the candid discussion, George Kittle’s wife also revealed the reason why she chose her husband over anything, as the video stated. “I chose my husband. I didn’t choose my kids. I got what I got with my kids, and I love them as much as I could ever love another being. But I chose my husband the same way that I love my parents. I love my sister. They’re my family. I got what I got. They’re my family, my husband, I picked. So it’s one of those things where I’m like, I’m going to keep picking you by continuing to date you and appreciate you,” Claire Kittle said.

Not only this, but Mrs. Kittle, who started dating during her college days at the University of Iowa, also appreciates the growth they have made together. “And I think that over the 10 years that we’ve known each other. We’ve seen a growth in each other that, like, you can only appreciate if you’re still actively investing in your relationship, engaging with that person. And then like being able to appreciate the changes in growth that you guys have made both together and independently,” she further added.

However, this was not the first time Claire Kittle threw her admiration for her better half. Besides cherishing their partnership together off the field, she equally cherishes the 49ers’ professional decision. “Beyond proud of you @gkittle,” Claire Kittle reflected. “You’ve manifested this ❤️The People’s TE is back again!” she remarked, after the six-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the 49ers back in April, 2025. It truly showcased Kittle’s couple’s regard and love for each other. Despite losing her child, she is moving forward with an optimistic mindset.

Claire Kittle opens up on the loss of their child

What started out as a moment of celebration took a tragic turn for the Kittles. Back on Christmas Day 2023, Claire and George Kittle took a pregnancy test. As their family waited downstairs to open presents, the test revealed the “greatest gift,” indicating that they were expecting their first child. And, a very elated George posted pictures holding Claire’s baby bump and kissing her in front of the Christmas tree.

But just weeks later, on January 10, 2024, that joy turned into heartbreak. During a routine 7.5-week ultrasound, Claire recalled how the nurse went silent before revealing, “I see a pregnancy here, it’s just not in the correct place, it’s ectopic.” Claire instantly realised, remarking, “I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant.” She had to undergo an emergency surgery that same evening.

And, amidst it all, George was by her side. She said, “George was my strength when I had none. We leaned on each other like we never have before.” However, healing arrived in an unexpected manner. On May 10, 2024, close friends Filip Forsberg, NHL star for the Nashville Predators, and his wife, Erin, welcomed their son, Felix.

Then, on July 20, George and Claire were surprised as they were conferred the honor of being named Felix’s godparents. Claire was overwhelmed with emotion, writing, “We were asked to be Felix’s godparents. I’m not okay, yes, yes, yes, sweet boy, we love you so much.” George also took to his IG to write, “New godparents alert!!!” The Forsbergs also gifted the Kittles their favorite Don Julio 1942 tequila. Indeed, moments like these never fail to melt our hearts!