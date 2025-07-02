Clark Hunt’s Daughter Has No Words for Chiefs’ Retiring Mascot After Tavia Hunt Bid Farewell in Emotional Message

KC Wolf’s legacy beyond a mascot suit will be cherished forever! His heartfelt presence at the roaring Arrowhead Stadium and the quiet Kansas City hospitals left a unique impression among Chiefs fans. From shaking pom-poms to giving passionate speeches, Dan Meers transformed a fuzzy mascot into a civic icon for 35 years while donning the iconic outfit. When he joined KC Wolf back in 1990, no one could have predicted that he would be the NFL’s longest-tenured mascot. Moreover, Gracie Hunt, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, was left speechless while paying heartfelt homage to Meers.

Undoubtedly, he delighted the fans, appearing in 375 games. His participation in 9 Pro Bowl games, 6 international games, and five Super Bowl appearances, 3 Super Bowl wins, 14 Pro Bowl invites, and participation in a magnificent 10,000 community events solidifies his status in the league.

After Dan Meers declared on June 17 that he’d finally hung up his suit, the Chiefs dropped a video clip featuring his incredible tenure with the team. And the post caption and the comments are enough to tell you that those decades of joy and service were the heartbeat of the Chiefs Kingdom. “The NFL’s longest-tenured mascot is officially hanging up the suit. Thank you, Dan for your commitment to Chiefs Kingdom over the past 35 years,” the caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Soon after the Chiefs’ emotional post tribute to Meers, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt could not hold back her emotions. Taking to the post comment section, Gracie, 26, dropped multiple red heart emojis. It indeed showcased her admiration and love for Meers, who offered his work greater depth and relevance than just antics and acrobatics.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) Expand Post

The emotional video highlighted an extraordinary journey: “After 35 unforgettable years and becoming the NFL’s longest-tenured mascot with 10,000 events across 375 games, 14 Pro Bowl invites, 9 Pro Bowl games, 9 international games, 5 Super Bowl appearances, 3 Super Bowl wins, and countless lives touched, Dan Meers is hanging up the suit,” the message read.

But this was more than just a list of accomplishments. It captured the spirit of a man who never saw KC Wolf as just a costume. Meers brought unmatched purpose to the role, from energizing crowds every Sunday to comforting sick children during hospital visits.

KC Wolf, introduced in 1989 as a replacement for Warpaint—the horse ridden by a man in a Native American chief costume—became much more under Meers’ leadership. Over 35 years, he inspired people to laugh, reflect, and believe in something greater than football.

Beyond the field, Meers helped redefine what it means to represent a team. And that is, serving as a community ambassador, mentor, and motivator. Truly, the entire organization felt the impact of his leaving. In a heartfelt Instagram message, Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, bid farewell to Meers while reflecting on his iconic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tavia Hunt’s heartfelt farewell message to Meers

Soon after the Chiefs shared an emotional tribute to Meers, Tavia Hunt could not resist expressing her gratefulness to the amazing mascot. “Thank you for embodying the heart and spirit of Chiefs kingdom for so many years. Your joy, energy, and servant’s heart have touched countless lives both on and off the field. You leave behind a legacy of laughter, kindness, and unwavering dedication. We are forever grateful and love you so!” she wrote.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVIII-Kansas City Chiefs Celebration Feb 14, 2024 Kansas City, MO, USA Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240214_tbs_al2_356

Mrs. Hunt also reposted the Chiefs’ tribute on her Instagram, sharing an emotional message for Dan. “Forever grateful to this amazing, Godly man for all he has given to this city and this organization for the past 35 years!” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In her heartfelt note, Hunt’s wife expressed deep admiration for the memories Dan created. And it wasn’t just Tavia. Members of the entire Chiefs family, from Travis Kelce to Patrick Mahomes, showed their respect. The KC squad clearly cherished every moment with Meers—whether celebrating children’s birthdays, energizing the crowd at Arrowhead, or simply having fun with fans.

One thing is certain as he steps out of the spotlight, KC Wolf’s legacy—and the man behind the fur—will continue to inspire generations to come.