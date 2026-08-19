Clemson’s 2027 NFL Draft Prospects Ranked and Another Failed Season Could Mean the End of Dabo Swinney

The 2025 season was a disastrous campaign for the Clemson Tigers, as a team originally ranked in the top four and considered a contender for the national title struggled to finish with a winning record and was out of the playoff conversation before Halloween arrived. Much of the disappointment was the result of Clemson stars playing well below expectations.

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Believed to possess four potential first-round players before the season began, only a single Tiger made it into the initial frame as it was closing out. This year’s depth chart offers several premier players who grade as top-60 prospects. The success of the team on the field will depend on quarterback play and the running game, both of which failed the Tigers last season. Another failed season could mean the end of Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

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It’s the same old, same old at Clemson, as the top next-level prospects are found at pass rusher, linebacker, cornerback, and receiver, and most of them are underclassmen.

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Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown 47 celebrates after a stop during the first half against the LSU Tigers on the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_134 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Sammy Brown is a complete three-down linebacker with a tremendous combination of instincts, athleticism, and intensity. He does an incredible job diagnosing plays before they unfold, quickly gets to the action, and throws his body around the play, working to make the tackle. Brown stacks well against the run, displays speed pursuing plays laterally, and does a great job in coverage.

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He sells out on the blitz and constantly puts it all on the line. Brown is not tall, measuring under 6-foot-2, and he lacks growth potential, which will limit his appeal for certain teams. He has starting potential and will be a second-round pick if he plays well and enters next April’s draft.

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Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt 13 celebrates after sacking LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18 during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_141 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Will Heldt has been an impact player at Clemson for the past two years and is ready to take off. He’s a long, angular pass rusher who is effective standing over tackle and out of a three-point stance. He’s agile, bends the edge with speed, and shows a lot of athleticism in his game.

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Heldt must get stronger as he shows good technique getting off blocks, but he is easily out-positioned by larger blockers. Several scouts I’ve spoken with grade Heldt as a first-round prospect, but he needs to take the next step before I place him as a potential top 32 prospect.

Imago August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton 23 reacts to penalty during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_542 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

A lot of people in the scouting community grade cornerback Ashton Hampton as a potential first-round pick, but I disagree. Hampton has the dimensions and speed teams look for in a first-round corner, and he’s a physical defender. The problem, as far as I’m concerned, is that Hampton struggles with making plays with his back to the ball and is constantly face-guarding opponents. He’s very good facing the action, but I’m concerned about Hampton’s ability in man coverage on Sundays.

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Clemson has a terrific one-two punch at receiver, as they usually do, and both players are terrific NFL prospects.

Imago December 27, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA: Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore 1 carries the ball downfield during the game at Yankee Stadium. Bronx USA – ZUMAs325 20251227_zsp_s325_062 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

T.J. Moore is a dependable wideout who shows great focus as well as concentration and consistently wins out for the contested throw. He’s quick, runs solid routes, and always catches the ball away from his frame. I have Moore rated slightly higher than teammate Bryant Wesco Jr., as he does a better job picking up yardage after the catch.

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Wesco is slightly bigger and plays like a stout receiver. He makes the tough catch in a crowd or when defenders are draped on him, takes a pounding, and holds onto the ball. He’s by no means slow and does an outstanding job making the deep catch in stride. Wesco needs to improve his route running, as he tends to slow and gather into breaks.

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