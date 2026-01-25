Browns Make Anthony Lynn Announcement After Mike McDaniel Quits on Joining Shedeur Sanders & Co.

The Browns have completed an interview with Anthony Lynn for the head coach position. Lynn, a 26-year veteran in the NFL, knows the league inside out from years of grinding through every level of coaching. He even worked as a head coach before with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020.

While the Browns may still sign Lynn, Mike McDaniel will not be joining them. The former Dolphins head coach has said no to the Bills and the Browns. He is heading to the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator instead.

