Cleveland Browns Make Grant Udinski Announcement as Bizarre Hiring Process Revealed

The Cleveland Browns are circling back to a familiar name, and that alone says plenty. For months, Grant Udinski has quietly stayed on the radar as a potential replacement for Kevin Stefanski. Now, with the process dragging into unexpected territory, Cleveland might have decided to bring the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ play caller back into the building.

Shortly after, the Browns made it official in the most straightforward way possible.

On their official X account, the organization confirmed the move, stating, “We have completed a second head coach interview with Grant Udinski.”

As mentioned, this second sit-down puts Udinski in rare company. He was first interviewed on January 17 and now become the third candidate to earn a return invite. Before him, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz completed his follow-up interview on January 19, while Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken wrapped up his second conversation on January 20. Clearly, the Browns are narrowing the field instead of rushing a call.

Meanwhile, Udinski’s resume is good. Hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2025, the 30-year-old stepped into a system where head coach Liam Coen handled play-calling. Still, Udinski played a major role in shaping an offense that delivered. Jacksonville finished sixth in points per game at 27.9 and ranked 11th in total offense with 5,735 yards, averaging 337.4 yards per outing.

More importantly, the growth of Trevor Lawrence stood out. Under Udinski’s watch, Lawrence threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding real damage on the ground. That balance helped Duval cruise to a 13-4 record, claim the AFC South, and reach the postseason before bowing out against the Bills in the Wild Card round.

Before his Jacksonville rise, Udinski was in Minnesota. From 2022 through 2024, he climbed steadily with the Vikings, moving from special projects to quarterbacks work, then earning another promotion as assistant offensive coordinator. Each step added weight to his profile.

Now, with Cleveland taking a second look, the Browns seem serious about exploring every layer of his fast-moving career. However, the Browns are not going easy on the candidates.

Browns are taking bizarre steps to hire head coach

The Browns’ head coaching hunt keeps stretching on, and general manager Andrew Berry is in his final stages of the process. The finalists are believed to be Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Both fit the same mold of young and offensive-minded.

However, it is not just the names that have people talking around Cleveland Browns Stadium. The way the Browns are handling the search is turning heads across the league.

Recently, NFL insider Tom Pelissero pulled back the curtain while appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, explaining that Cleveland is putting candidates through a process that feels very different from the norm.

According to Pelissero, the checklist goes well beyond standard interviews.

“You’re talking about taking a personality test, you’re talking about writing an essay, you’re talking about completing homework assignments, and going into both the first and second rounds of interviews. It plays toward the types of candidates they have in the mix, which is very, very smart people.”

Moreover, Pelissero made it clear this is not new behavior for the Browns.

“The Browns’ search process and interview process, which they have run many times, is unlike any other in the NFL. It plays to certain types of candidates; it is a data-driven operation in Cleveland, so they spent an extraordinary amount of time gathering data on their coaching candidates.”

Yes, doing deep homework is normal. Still, the essay requirement is where Cleveland separates itself from other open jobs. That wrinkle feels uniquely Browns. However, it shows that they know exactly what they want.

