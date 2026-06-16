Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Seeks Additional $100M to Bypass Taxes for New $2.6B Stadium

Essentials Inside The Story Recently, several NFL teams have moved to dome-style stadiums.

Similarly, the Cleveland Browns are now to Brook Park.

Explore how this stadium would prove to be the economic engine.

The NFL, as a league, is constantly evolving and looking for ways to upgrade itself. Recently, several teams have moved toward domed stadiums, and Jimmy Haslam’s Cleveland Browns are now among them. According to reports, the franchise is working on a new $2.6 billion stadium that is expected to be ready by 2029. With that in mind, Haslam and the Browns organization have backed a proposal that could save them roughly $100 million in taxes on the Huntington Bank Field project.

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According to reporting by Rich Exner of Cleveland.com, the Browns are pushing for the City of Brook Park, where their new stadium will be located, to create a special community authority that would own the planned stadium. The stadium would then be leased back to the team. For context, Brook Park is located approximately 14 miles southwest of Cleveland.

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The reason the Browns are pursuing this specific deal is that if the proposal comes to fruition, the stadium would be publicly owned. As a result, construction materials for the stadium would be exempt from certain sales taxes. Haslam has used a similar method for another professional sports team he owns in Ohio, the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

According to Cleveland.com‘s calculations, the sales tax exemptions would save the Browns roughly $100 million in construction costs. The stadium is currently budgeted at $2.6 billion.

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Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt has pushed forward legislation for the creation of the Brook Park New Community Authority. The proposal itself is on schedule to be discussed by the City Council this week, and a public hearing is set for July 15.

The proposal also details exactly how the authority would function. The City of Brook Park would appoint five members, while Haslam Sports Group would appoint four. The authority itself will be tasked with overseeing the revenue streams associated with the development.

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The $2.6 billion stadium is funded by a mix of private funding from the Haslam Sports Group and public money. HSG is putting in $1.755 billion, while the state of Ohio and Brook Park are on the hook for the rest. In the case of cost overruns, which are common in stadium construction, HSG will be responsible for footing the bill.

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Browns fans, for their part, will be hoping that everything comes together smoothly, as they would not want to relive the nightmare of losing their beloved Browns, as they did in 1995 when owner Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore because of stadium funding issues. Modell took the existing players and personnel with him, and the franchise became the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns returned to the NFL under new ownership in 1999 after the league awarded a new franchise to Cleveland.

The Huntington Park stadium itself is designed to be much more than a stadium for the Browns. HSG and the Brook Park believe that it would transform Cuyahoga County.

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The Browns view the stadium as an economic engine for the community

The stadium is scheduled to open for the 2029 season. It’s designed to anchor a year-round economic engine for the community and county. The surrounding area will feature a $1 billion district with hotels, housing, retail space, and entertainment venues.

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The stadium will be designed by the renowned firm HKS, which was also responsible for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, and the Vikings’ US Bank Stadium. All of those stadiums are also domed. The Browns stadium bowl will sit approximately 80 feet below ground level to help put fans closer to the action than any NFL stadium. The stadium will also feature a section for the Dawg Pound, the Browns’ most loyal and hardcore fans. That section will be situated in one of the endzones and will be designed in a way to generate extra noise, as it will be situated right next to the visiting team’s tunnel.

The domed stadium will also look to host events outside of the NFL year-round, including CFB playoff games, concerts, and events. Due to the harsh weather conditions of the region, a domed stadium is essential.

For Haslam and the Browns, securing the tax savings of approximately $100 million is key to securing the future of the Browns in the region. And with them already on the hook for around $1.755 billion, any meaningful savings will go a long way.