Mike Tomlin Makes Unusual Decision on TJ Watt Injury Ahead of Steelers-Browns Week 17 Clash

TJ Watt has made it to Cleveland with the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin has already made the decision on him. The Steelers fans were hopeful to possibly see their star player back in action but the head coach has other plans. According to CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, the star pass rusher won’t be taking the field against the Browns on Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“TJ Watt did make the trip the Cleveland,” Wolfson reported in her X post. “Mike Tomlin said there was never a chance he would play this week. And that he will not play until he has a week of practice as a full participant, They are treating it different than an injury situation. #steelers”

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like Tomlin has made it clear the Steelers are handling Watt’s recovery fundamentally differently than they would a traditional injury.

Watt’s season hit an unexpected roadblock in early December, when a routine treatment led to a partially collapsed lung and forced the Steelers star into surgery. The freak setback sidelined Pittsburgh’s defensive heartbeat during a critical stretch, ruling him out across Weeks 16 and 17. As the playoffs loom, Watt’s absence has quietly reshaped the Steelers’ defensive ceiling at the worst possible time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers’ defense status without TJ Watt

Pittsburgh won both games without Watt, beating Miami 28-15 in Week 15 and Detroit 29-24 in Week 16 to improve to 9-6 atop the AFC North. The defense held Miami to 285 total yards and forced two turnovers while allowing just 15 points. Against Detroit, they limited the Lions to three touchdowns despite 361 yards of offense in a close victory.

​

Alex Highsmith anchored the edge rush, logging heavy snaps opposite Cameron Heyward while maintaining pressure on quarterbacks. Rookie Jack Sawyer made his first NFL start versus Detroit with career-high snap counts, rotating alongside Jeremiah Moon after 28 defensive reps against Miami the prior week. Patrick Queen and three others played every defensive snap in Week 16.

JJ Watt is expected to be available for Pittsburgh’s next meaningful game, Week 18 or the playoffs, after missing Week 17. His sideline presence in Cleveland shows recovery progress.

ADVERTISEMENT