“Cold World”: Fired ESPN Broadcaster Calls Out NFL Network Over Petty Treatment

Back in July 2025, when Good Morning Football decided it needed an overhaul, they brought in a highly motivated former NFL player. After a decade in the NFL, he knew football better than most broadcasters. Will Blackmon was ready to earn his spot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m pretty much doing everything but playing. It’s really cool because leading up to the game, I’m preparing as if I am playing… That’s what’s fun for me,” he explained about his transition to broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

But just a year later, he finds himself out of a job at Good Morning Football, and the reality of his situation has sunk in during his latest update.

Being let go from a broadcasting job is a tough pill to swallow for any former professional athlete. But having the company seemingly twist the knife by abruptly revoking your premium football streaming privileges? That is adding insult to injury. That’s what Blackmon is dealing with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Damn. NFL media let me go and deactivated my NFL+ Account,” Blackmon wrote on X along with a quirky GIF. “Cold world lol.”

Well, the league can certainly deactivate or terminate an NFL+ account, because it reserves the right to restrict, suspend, or permanently terminate your access to NFL+. The terms and conditions state that NFL reserves the right, even though it doesn’t have any obligation, to review, edit, refuse to post, or to remove any of User Content with or without notice, in its sole discretion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we believe that you have violated the prohibitions in this paragraph, we may immediately terminate your access to the Services, with or without notice to you,” the terms and conditions read. “We may also take steps to terminate your access to the Services or take other appropriate steps, including initiating or assisting in legal action.”

Blackmon joined the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football in 2025. But since ESPN acquired the NFL Network along with its assets in April 2026, they had the right to decide Blackmon’s fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, ESPN absorbed all active NFL Network contracts in March. Its parent company, Disney, would decide the fate of the contracts. Furthermore, an anonymous source told Front Office Sports that even senior reporters and anchors feared for their futures at the network.

And according to Awful Announcing, ESPN didn’t want to renew the former NFL star’s contract. Of course, Blackmon wasn’t happy with the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dang ESPN/GMFB let me go on my day off,” Blackmon slammed the network on X. “I was added to the roster in April and didn’t even get a snap. A Healthy scratch. I went from practice squad to a camp body.”

Despite the turnover, Good Morning Football remains on air, though ESPN operates it independently. Awful Announcing claimed that it’s “similar to how the SEC and ACC Networks function within the company.” However, the morning show cycled through quite a few contributors, including Kyle Brandt, Manti Te’o, and Jamie Erdahl.

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending 12 years in the league, Blackmon hung up his cleats with one Super Bowl win with the New York Giants (2011). Post-retirement, he entered the broadcasting world as an analyst for Sky Sports UK. Even though there were some hiccups in finding his footing as an analyst, Blackmon made a lot of progress.

“The thing that works across the board is just being a good teammate. Being on the same page with your play-by-play guy. You two are having fun. Or even in media, just having no ego and let’s just all have fun. Let’s all put on a really good show,” he had explained.

And since then, he has kept growing as a broadcaster. He also commentates on the FS1 Network, even playing a role as an integral part of The CW’s ACC football coverage crew. And when Cam Newton slammed the NFL media, Blackmon decided to give his employers a shoutout on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shoutout to The CW Sports and Tupelo Raycom for believing in ya boy,” Blackmon responded on X, reacting to Cam Newton’s criticism around NFL media on September 4, 2026. “Strahan [Michael] for sure paved the way for my generation. I auditioned for every network, sometimes three times, and it’s 100% a personal preference.”

For now, the details of why the league decided to deactivate Blackmon’s NFL+ account remain a mystery. It’s worth noting that networks haven’t blacklisted him from broadcasting. He currently thrives as a key booth analyst for The CW’s Pac-12 coverage.