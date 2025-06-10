Colin Cowherd Claims Kevin O’Connell Didn’t Want JJ McCarthy Amid $40M QB Trade Talks

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. Expectations ran high for the young quarterback to step into a leadership role. And, it appeared that the Sam Darnold era would only last a short while. Darnold, a 28-year-old former top pick who is now a Seahawk, was only a temporary starter, and McCarthy was seen as the team’s future.

But JJ McCarthy’s rookie season took an unexpected turn after he tore his meniscus in his first preseason game. Sam Darnold, a veteran, started in his place while he recovered, helped the Vikings to a 14-3 record, and raised questions about the team’s real quarterback plans. As McCarthy quietly rehabbed and built relationships behind the scenes, questions swirled about whether he was ever Kevin O’Connell’s first choice. Or if the Vikings would have preferred to stick with Darnold as their future under center.

The Fox Sports broadcaster revealed a startling fact on The Colin Cowherd Podcast on the Darnold-McCarthy situation. “The JJ McCarthy stuff is kind of fascinating to me. Because he was the one guy in this quarterback class two years ago I didn’t like. I just didn’t see it. I thought he was a bit small. I thought he was athletic enough. I’m always very very cautious when people say he’s a winner. What the f does that mean doesn’t mean anything.”

Cowherd went on, citing NFL analyst Ross Tucker’s claim that the Vikings wanted to re-sign Darnold instead of pursuing JJ. “Ross Tucker came out with a story…he said “Listen there’s concerns they wanted to resign Darnold.” And I heard the same thing…they had said they actually want Sam and I couldn’t believe it. I’m like “No you got you drafted JJ McCarthy, he has to play.” If Ross Tucker says there’s concerns I believe that,” Cowherd continued. Cowherd’s point? Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings front office may not have been fully sold on JJ McCarthy, at least not in the way you’d expect for a top-10 pick.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) drops back against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

And before he spilled the beans on Vikings wanting Darnold, he went full throttle on JJ McCarthy’s college resume. “JJ McCarthy his last two years he threw the ball over 30 times one time, like he never trailed. He had a great run game.” As per him, he always had a lead, great run game, but to tag him as a “winner” on the basis of that? Cowherd says no. In Cowherd’s eyes, McCarthy is still unproven, especially in contrast to quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, or even Brock Purdy, who had to “carry” their college teams.

If Cowherd is right, then the narrative of JJ McCarthy as ‘QB of the future’ wasn’t unanimous in the building. And with Sam Darnold now in Seattle, the Vikings may be leaning on a quarterback their own head coach didn’t initially want. That’s where things get murky. But that’s not all, over in Atlanta, there’s another high-priced veteran creating ripples.

Falcons gamble on $40M backup while QB market heats up

Terry Fontenot, general manager of the Falcons, acknowledged that the team is considering bringing Kirk Cousins back in 2025 as a backup. “We are very comfortable moving forward with (Cousins) as backup. Kirk is a great man, and he’s been great support for Mike. We are very comfortable moving forward with him as the backup,” Fontenot stated. But here’s the kicker: Next year, Cousins will have a $40 million cap hit (as per Over the Cap). Atlanta has already selected Michael Penix Jr. as one of the top 10 picks. So, trade rumors? They’re buzzing. But blocked by Cousins’ no-trade clause. And retirement? Not ruled out either.

When asked about trade possibilities, Fontenot said, “We will take those things as they come. Everyone would have to be good with it. There’s a lot of layers to that.” But this isn’t just about Cousins. The league-wide QB carousel is spinning fast. If the Vikings had real doubts about JJ McCarthy and preferred Darnold, as Cowherd and Ross Tucker suggest, it means Minnesota could be watching Atlanta’s messy QB room very closely. Cousins already has ties to the Vikings. If Penix becomes the guy in Atlanta, Cousins might become available again.

However, JJ McCarthy is said to be “110%” healthy after missing his rookie season. He’s impressing O’Connell at camp, working out with team captains like Harrison Phillips, and playing snaps with starting center Ryan Kelly. If the Vikings do go ahead with McCarthy, it’s not just about talent, it’s about trust. And if Colin Cowherd’s version of events holds any truth, McCarthy’s greatest battle might not be against opposing defenses but against the doubts that still linger inside his own locker room.