Colin Cowherd Says Shedeur Sanders Is Kevin Stefanski’s Only Hope With Browns HC in Hot Seat

The 2024 season was a nightmare for the Cleveland Browns, plagued by quarterback chaos and an offense that flatlined to a disappointing 3–14 record. It triggered whispers about Kevin Stefanski’s future, and the pressure mounted. The Browns shocked many by refusing to pull the trigger. But Stefanski isn’t blind to the storm around him. Earlier this year, he stood at the podium with a message that sounded more like a plea. “We are looking for somebody to come in and help us share in a vision where we can go play sound, explosive offensive football,” he said. “I feel confident that we’ll be able to do that.” Even though many new faces emerged in the locker room, the question lingers—can he survive the heat, or will the flames finally catch up?

The Browns’ 2024 offense was the NFL’s worst, scoring just 15.2 points per game. Right tackle Jack Conklin pinpointed the issue: “I just think we lacked identity offensively. I think we tried to do a lot of different things, and we didn’t really get good at doing one thing. I think that was a really hard part.” The unit’s struggles came from constant scheme changes and failed experimentation. Understandably, the numbers were bleak. Cleveland ranked 28th in total yards (5,114) and 22nd in passing yards (3,506), while their scoring average (15.8 PPG) and early-season yardage (240.2 YPG) were among the league’s worst. Deshaun Watson’s inconsistency and injuries worsened the crisis, with third-down struggles killing drives. The result was a complete staff overhaul, with Kevin Stefanski reverting to the system that earned him Coach of the Year in 2020.

That looked like desperation for a franchise quarterback, and in the 2025 season draft, they stacked four QBs. In a recent YouTube breakdown, Colin Cowherd dissected the Browns’ chaotic QB room, stating Stefanski is “desperate for a star at quarterback.” Cowherd dismissed Kenny Pickett as having “no juice,” called Dillon Gabriel too small at 5’8”, and labeled Joe Flacco washed. Without sugarcoating, he laid his opinion saying, “Well, Kenny Pickicket’s got no juice. Dylan Gabriel’s 5’8. Joe Flacco’s old.” His verdict was blunt: “Shedeur is the only potential star.” The Browns’ front office knows the stakes.

Cowherd emphasized the urgency, noting, “There’s a lot of powerful offenses” in the division. With elite AFC North quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and now Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, mediocrity won’t cut it. Cleveland can’t afford another misstep. They are betting on rookie Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado standout who tumbled down draft boards despite eye-popping production. Sanders shattered school records with 4,134 passing yards.

Now, Sanders is turning heads in OTAs and training camp. Early reports praise his command, accuracy, and quick adaptation to Stefanski’s system. If he delivers, the Browns might finally have their answer. For a franchise stuck in QB purgatory, Sanders represents more than a gamble—he’s a lifeline. Another failed season could cost Stefanski his job, but he is playing it cool while the franchise has its hawk eyes set on him.

Kevin Stefanski is playing it close to the chest

Stefanski is keeping his offensive plans tightly under wraps as the Browns navigate their quarterback competition. Instead of dividing reps evenly, the coaching staff is adjusting based on evaluation needs. “The big thing for us is making sure we give the guys enough reps that they need,” Stefanski told ESPN Cleveland. He emphasized balancing development with fairness, ensuring each passer gets the right workload. The approach suggests the battle is far from decided, with every snap carrying weight.

The Browns’ search for a new offensive coordinator reflects Kevin Stefanski’s desire to reset the system. He wants a scheme that maximizes their roster’s talent while playing winning football. After last season’s struggles, the focus is on simplicity, execution, and consistency. Stefanski believes the pieces are in place for a 2025 turnaround. The right QB must unlock it.

The competition has narrowed to Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, two rookies with contrasting draft pedigrees. Stefanski praised both, saying, “Those guys are doing great.” The disparity in their ratings—Sanders at 144 overall, Gabriel at 94—doesn’t matter. Performance in camp will dictate who wins the job. Sanders’ arm talent and Gabriel’s mobility offer different strengths, forcing Cleveland to weigh upside against readiness.

The pressure is on Stefanski to make the right call. With a revamped offense and two young QBs battling, every rep matters. Sanders has the higher ceiling, but Gabriel’s polish could win the day. Cleveland’s season hinges on this decision. If they find their answer, the Browns could finally silence the critics. If not, the turmoil will only grow louder.