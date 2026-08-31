Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Makes Drastic Move Amid Growing Boycotts of $1 Trillion Retail Giant

For nearly a decade, Colin Kaepernick has been one of the most famous figures in sports, race, and social activism. The former quarterback’s decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 transformed him into a cultural figure whose work has extended to publishing, education, and advocacy. Now, his latest decision is drawing attention as another controversy unfolds.

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According to journalist Van Lathan Jr., Colin Kaepernick’s upcoming memoir, “The Perilous Fight,” will not be sold at Target when it arrives on September 15, and his previously released children’s books are also being removed from the retailer’s shelves. The QB is distancing his publishing work from Target as activists continue their pressure campaign against Target.

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“Not only is this book not going to be available in Target, but Colin Kaepernick’s older children’s books that he had written are also being pulled from Target shelves. So, this apparently was something that wasn’t that easy to do, and it certainly will hurt the book sales of said book, but it was important to the Kaepernicks, important to the Kaepernick camp, and everything that he was doing to not have the book be available in Target,” said journalist Van Lathan Jr. on Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay,

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The decision comes as Kaepernick prepares to release his 288-page memoir, published by Legacy Lit, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

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The book is scheduled for September 15 and revisits the experiences that shaped Kaepernick before and after his 2016 national anthem protest. The publisher described the work as a combination of memoir and manifesto.

Kaepernick described his experience as “a Black kid navigating an identity the world didn’t always make space for,” and his growing awareness of injustice shaped the path that led him to that moment. “When I took a knee, it wasn’t a sudden act,” as per Complex.

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Kaepernick’s publishing platform has already positioned the memoir as a major personal statement. The book will be released in hardcover and ebook formats, while Kaepernick will narrate an audiobook scheduled to debut exclusively through Audible on the same date.

The timing also places the move against a bigger dispute that involves Target and its diversity Policies.

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“So, there it is. Uh, the Kaepernicks standing solid with what they believe is a worthy and worthwhile effort by the black community to continue to hold Target accountable, but they’re not doing it because of the DEI stuff,” added Lathan.

Target faced a year-long boycott after scaling back portions of its diversity, equity, and inclusion. Organizers announced in March 2026 that the campaign was ending after Target made commitments involving Black-owned businesses, suppliers, and historically Black colleges and universities.

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However, Target has continued to face scrutiny.

Kaepernick’s Latest Stand Puts Target Under Fresh Pressure

In a recent controversy which involved children’s Halloween costumes, critics said that it evoked racist visuals, which triggered renewed backlash, with the company apologizing and pulling the product from stores.

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The financial scale of Target also shows why a publishing decision involving one author can become part of a much larger corporate conversation. Target reported $104.78 billion in net sales for 2025, although that figure was down by 1.7% from the previous year. Its merchandise alone totaled $1022.72 billion.

Target was also among the retailers where Kaepernick’s book could be preordered, alongside Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, and Walmart. Removing one major retailer can also affect a book’s reach, even though other distribution channels remain available.

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Rachel Lindsay, Lathan’s co-host, appreciated Kaepernick’s camp standing with the boycott. For Kaepernick, whose career has been linked with personal decisions to questions of racial justice and corporate accountability, the choice puts those principles directly against Target, with more than $100 billion in annual sales.

Whether this changes Target’s position is uncertain. But the decision has already placed Kaepernick’s publishing career at the center of the last chapter in the Target boycott.