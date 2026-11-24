Thanksgiving is next week, and some around America are looking forward to their time off. Well, these college players didn’t have that luxury, as they had to go out and play a football game. The slate for Week 12 of college football wasn’t as elite as some other weeks, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have standout performances. As always, with the action wrapped up, we’ll go over players who stood out among the rest in Saturday’s action.

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Here are the players who stood out in Week 12.

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Gio Lopez & Carlos Hernandez – Wake Forest

Not many have paid attention to Wake Forest this season, but the offense is humming. The Demon Deacons offense has scored 50 points in four of their games this season, including against Georgia Tech today. A big reason for that total was quarterback Gio Lopez and wide receiver Carlos Hernandez.

Lopez accounted for four touchdowns today for Wake Forest, showing off the arm strength to make throws off platform. After a disappointing season at North Carolina in 2025, not many anticipated Lopez to do much this season at Wake Forest. He’s done the exact opposite; he threw for over 300 yards, raising his season total to just over 2,700. He’s been getting more love for the NFL Draft, and this performance will only raise the noise.

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Hernandez is one of Lopez’s favorite targets. Standing at 6 feet and 190 pounds, Hernandez has 1,184 receiving yards for eight touchdowns. He caught eight passes today for 145 yards against Georgia Tech. Hernandez isn’t an elite athlete, nor does he have an elite frame for a receiver. He projects as a slot at the next level, but that shouldn’t get you any lower on him. Hernandez can run routes fluidly, be a real downfield weapon, and make guys miss in the open field. Just an elite weapon for one of the nation’s best offenses.

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Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Zuma August 30, 2025: Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton 23 reacts to penalty during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_542 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

It’s hard not to include Hampton on a list like this, but he’s just that good. The Clemson corner once again had two pass breakups against Duke on Friday night, which brings his season total to 14. Hampton has had five games this season with at least two pass breakups or more. He’s a special type of talent at the corner position, and will go in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Hampton doesn’t move as fluidly as other corners in this class, but he’s a traditional, physical man corner. He isn’t scared to press receivers off the line and uses his length to crowd their space, creating tough passing windows. Hampton has done everything he can to raise his stock this season.

Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State

Zuma September 6, 2025, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA: University Park, PA: Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas 13 waits for the snap during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Florida International University Panthers on Friday, September 6th, 2025 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions won 34-0 over the Panthers. University Park USA – ZUMAp258 20250906_znp_p258_021 Copyright: xStevexPrakopex

With senior night happening for Penn State on Saturday, it just made sense for Rojas to ball out. It was his last game playing for Penn State, and he made it count. Rojas had 10 tackles, nine run-stop tackles, four pressures and one sack against Rutgers.

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Rojas has been a playmaker for the Nittany Lions defense all season long, and that didn’t change for senior night. His stock for the draft has skyrocketed this season, due to his natural ability to just be around the ball at all times. He’s the definition of a stat-sheet stuffer, and he’ll be missed on this Penn State defense.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Okay, so it honestly feels silly to add a player like Smith on this list. But he somehow finds a way to make an even crazier play as the weeks go by. With Julian Sayin going down with an injury, and the Ohio State postseason hopes down the drain. Many thought Smith should just sit out the rest of the season and prepare for the NFL.

That’s not the type of player he is.

Smith went out against Nebraska today and once again had a dominant performance. He brought in six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, strengthening his Heisman case. Smith had a tremendous catch in the back of the endzone, tracking the ball and dragging his feet in bounds for the score. We all know that Smith will be a top-three pick in the draft, but another jaw-dropping performance deserved a shout-out on this list.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship – Miami Hurricanes vs Indiana Hoosiers Miami, FL USA: Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker 80 makes a reception and runs to the end zone but the touchdown call is reversed because he was down by contact during the CFP National Championship game against the Miami FL Hurricanes on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hoosiers beat the Hurricanes 27-21. Kim Hukari/Image of Miami Florida USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos393244

Becker is another player for whom it feels silly to put on the list. But he has the same reasoning as Smith. With Indiana having quarterback troubles and constantly switching between Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson, it can be hard to produce. Well, no matter who’s at quarterback, Becker puts up numbers.

Against Washington, Becker had six catches for 167 yards and one touchdown. He got behind the defense and scored a big 74-yard touchdown, which is something he hasn’t really done much this season. We haven’t seen Becker use his straight-line speed as much because of the lack of quality quarterback play. Wilson made a good enough throw for Becker to get underneath it, which punished the Huskies’ defense.

Junior Sherrill, WR, Vanderbilt

We finally had another dominant Sherrill performance, and it feels good. He put up 149 yards and one touchdown against Florida today, showing off his strong hands with contact balance for his big 75-yard touchdown. He’s four yards shy of crossing 1,000 yards this season and has been the No. 1 wideout for Vanderbilt all season long.

Sherrill packs a smaller frame at around 6 feet, so there are questions about whether he could be a true outside receiver at the next level. But with another strong performance under his belt in the SEC, those questions should quiet down over the next couple of weeks.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

It’s been a slow season for Stone in terms of production, and he’s likely a return-to-school candidate next season. But watching him play over the past two weeks, you’re starting to see why he was a top-10 player for many over the summer. Stone had three pressures and a sack against Texas A&M on Saturday, showing off his explosive burst off the line.

The athleticism is what made him a hot commodity over the summer, because he had the ability to just shoot off the ball and win in a second as an interior pass rusher. Every NFL team wants that type of player, so that’s why the hype was there. Stone will probably return to school for 2027, so closing out this season strong is essential for him.