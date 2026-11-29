Deion Sanders’ losing record might push Colorado to the edge of firing him. The team has struggled to reach a bowl game after the 2024 season and has recorded three losing seasons under him.

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“I do believe that they’ll give Deion another year,” Cris Carter said on Fully Loaded Podcast. “But, man, it’s put up or shut up time now. Where else can you go have one winning season in four seasons, and they’re going to keep you on as the head coach? Where are they going to let you do this? Not in college football, not the way it is now.”

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The Deion Sanders charm seems to have lost its magic. Last season was a massive letdown for the program, which was 9-4 in 2024. Sanders had also battled cancer in 2025, and was dealing with a team that never really had a lot of star players. After finishing 3-9, Colorado recalibrated by bringing in Brennan Marion and Chris Marve as the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

However, the Buffaloes haven’t improved this season, finishing 5-7.

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“He’s changed his staff so many times since he’s been there,” Carter acknowledged. “He’s changed his coordinators. They need to change their recruit model. How they’re recruiting is not working. They don’t have enough good players. That first year he recruited when they were a bowl team; since then they haven’t made a bowl.”

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In 2024, Deion Sanders’ second season as head coach of Colorado, he had his son Shedeur and a playmaker in Travis Hunter. Since they’ve headed for the NFL, it looks like Colorado has lost its hold on recruits. At least 30 players left the program after the 2025 season.

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Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract with Colorado on March 28, 2025. The contract also states how much Colorado must pay if it fires Sanders. If the university fires him without a valid reason covered by the contract, it must pay him 75% of his remaining salary. However, given Colorado have invested a lot in Sanders, they might not take the call right now.

On3 reporter Phillip Dukes claimed that Colorado was considering firing Deion Sanders after the UCF game, regardless of the result.

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“There’s a pretty strong rumor right now that I’ve gotten from a very credible source … this could be Coach Prime’s last weekend in Colorado, win, lose, or draw,” Dukes reported. “No matter what happens, they feel as if they’re probably going to fire Coach Prime this weekend.”

Despite all the ongoing talk about his firing, Deion Sanders made it clear that he wants to return to Colorado.

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“Yes,” Sanders said after the game. “Boulder’s been so kind, so wonderful to me and my family, my friends, my loved ones, the staff. Boulder has been tremendous, the fanbase, the kids. I don’t rock unsteady with people that have never been to the game or people that have never given a dollar to the university. Why would I subscribe to that channel?”

He is also not bothered about losing his job, at least for now.

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“Do you think that bothers me?” he said at a presser. “Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? You think that affects my life? I’m here on assignment for these kids. If I’m not here longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment. So, that don’t affect me like it may affect you or others. I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

For now, Deion Sanders’ future remains up in the air. Let’s wait and see whether he is still Colorado’s head coach next season or not.