“Above My Pay Grade”: Jonathan Taylor Makes Feelings Clear About Failed Trade on Deadline Day

The Indianapolis Colts made few roster moves as they look forward to reshaping their roster. But one decision stood out: they refused to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor. After weeks of trade speculation, the three-time Pro Bowler has addressed the trade situation.

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“That’s way above my pay grade,” Taylor told the reporters, via WISH-TV News on X. “Those are some hard decisions that you have to make. I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions. I’m glad I just have to come in here and make sure that I’m at my best each and every single day for my coaches and my teammates. So I would hate to be in that situation. I would hate to be in that situation.”

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“But I know that they have a vision and a plan for it. And right now, we just gotta execute right now. The best thing that’s gonna help us is executing, going out, and getting a win versus Miami. Moves have already been made. It’s time to go win versus Miami, baby.”

Indianapolis recently rejected multiple offers involving second-round picks for the running back before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts wanted a blockbuster return for their offensive star. The New York Giants were one of the teams interested in Taylor, but their offer of a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick was turned down.

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The Colts have already been active in the trade market. They parted ways with many established players, such as offensive guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. But they are not ready to give up their running back despite interest from other teams.

“Taylor has been one of the league’s most reliable and productive backs throughout his seven-season NFL career,” wrote Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports. “At 27 years old — toward the end of the traditional running-back prime — he’s a potential difference-maker for a team seeking to compete for a championship now. The Colts are not that and don’t project to be anytime soon.”

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There is also a financial reason behind the Colts’ decision. Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension before the 2026 season, which keeps him locked under contract through 2028. That gives Indianapolis flexibility to retain him rather than accept an offer that did not meet its expectations.

Meanwhile, Taylor has continued to contribute even during the team’s difficult season. Through nine games, he has recorded 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, along with 220 receiving yards on 26 receptions. His production has been an important part of the Colts’ offense, especially when the team is struggling with consistency.

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Indianapolis enters its Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins with a 2-7 record after five straight losses. The team will now look forward to turning things around at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With the deadline passed, Taylor’s focus turns to delivering on the field and helping the Colts secure a much-needed win.