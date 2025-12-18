Andrew Luck Announces Stance on Unretirement as Colts Legend Addresses Philip Rivers Signing

The Indianapolis Colts have sent the league into a frenzy by bringing back 44-year-old Philip Rivers as their starting quarterback. Amid all the retired legends weighing in on the decision, their former quarterback, Andrew Luck, also opened up about his chances of coming out of retirement to save his team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Zero. So, I had zero chances to say no,” he said on the December 17 episode of The Jim Rome Show.

36-year-old Luck had no chance to unretire as the Colts didn’t call him. However, please don’t mistake it as a missed opportunity by the Colts. For those of you who remember, he was in his prime in 2018 when he retired and has never expressed any desire to come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, thank you. I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” he replied, confirming his decision to stay retired.

There are two major factors behind Luck’s retirement from football. First is injuries. In September 2015, he suffered a shoulder labrum tear and missed the entire 2016 season. The recovery put a lot of pressure on him mentally, as being a quarterback takes a significant toll on the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, he called it quits after seven seasons. Luck claimed that he wanted to live his life according to his own mindset. The injuries and the NFL lifestyle were preventing him from doing it. Years later, in 2022, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote that Andrew Luck also wanted to save his relationship with his wife, Nicole Pechanec.

Even after all these years, he is happy living life on his own terms. There is no desire to rush back. But not everyone is like him. Rivers was excited from the time he got the first call from head coach Shane Steichen, who teased an opportunity to come back. Luck is happy about the veteran’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Andrew Luck praises Philip Rivers

The Chargers drafted Rivers in the first-round (4th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft, while the Colts drafted Luck in the first round (12th overall) of the 2012 Draft. So, Luck literally grew up watching Rivers. But the current Colts starter has one special quality: utter willpower!

“Philip Rivers was a hero of mine growing up, right? And for him to still go out there and be able to sling it like he does, and not just sling it, but with the authenticity, and leadership, and positive affect that he does bring, because that certainly jumps through the TV screen, or a tiny little phone, or whatever you’re watching on,” Luck said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had retired four seasons ago in 2021, but when Steichen called him up to seek help regarding the quarterback position, the retired veteran didn’t think twice. Considering the hits a quarterback takes in a game, he practically risked his health to play again in the NFL. That speaks volumes about his love for the game and sheer mental strength.

While he failed to take them to a win in his comeback game, fans are waiting for victories. With Andrew Luck’s praise, Rivers’ confidence will definitely increase.