Colts Announce Massive Sauce Gardner Injury News as Shane Steichen Forced to Make 3 IR Decisions

The Colts’ outlook for Sunday’s clash against the Jaguars just got a lot brighter. After a week of uncertainty, the Indianapolis Colts have officially made star corner Sauce Gardner available for the game. And he’ll be joined by WR Ashton Dulin and LT Bernhard Raimann.

“And the #Colts just lifted the questionable tag on WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring), as well as CB Sauce Gardner (calf) and LT Bernhard Raimann (elbow),” reported James Boyd of The Athletic. “All three will be available against the #Jaguars.”

While their postseason path is narrow, the return of these key starters suggests Indy isn’t ready to surrender its slim playoff hopes just yet.

