Anthony Richardson Confirms Who to Blame for Injury as Shane Steichen Confirms Severity

In football, as in life, the most devastating fractures often begin with the smallest cracks. Think of Peyton Manning’s neck, Andrew Luck’s calf, or the way a single finger bending sideways can unravel months of meticulous planning. For Anthony Richardson, the Colts‘ electrifying but brittle signal-caller, that moment arrived under the Baltimore lights—a preseason snap that whispered a hauntingly familiar tune.

“He hit me,” Richardson recounted postgame, his voice slicing through the August humidity. “I was trying to make sure I had the ball, and I looked down and saw my finger pointing a different direction. I thought I was tripping.” He paused, the absurdity hanging like a cartoon anvil. “Looked again and it was.”

The diagnosis? A dislocated pinky on his throwing hand—popped out, popped back in, per coach Shane Steichen. “Day-to-day,” Steichen offered, his tone a masterclass in measured optimism. “He’s feeling alright… We’ll see how it goes.” But for Colts fans, ‘day-to-day’ feels like déjà vu wrapped in caution tape.

Richardson’s career thus far—just 15 starts, 2,391 passing yards, 11 TDs against 13 INTs, plus 635 rushing yards and 10 more scores—reads like a highlight reel spliced with medical charts. A concussion. A season-ending shoulder surgery. Oblique strains. Exhaustion episodes. Now, a finger bent like a question mark.

The irony? This injury unfolded in a five-man protection scheme, where Richardson knew pressure loomed. “Pressure’s coming from my back side… I’ve gotta be on my p’s and q’s,” he’d stressed earlier. Yet awareness couldn’t armor his joints against Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo’s unblocked surge. It’s a cruel microcosm of Richardson’s NFL journey: transcendent talent (see: his 40.5-inch vertical leap, 70-yard rushing games, or that gravity-defying TD throw while slipping against Houston) perpetually shadowed by fragility.

As Richardson’s finger swelled, another fracture echoed in the Colts’ locker room.

Two fractures, one future: The Colts’ blueprint under pressure

Rookie CB Justin Walley, a third-round gem already running with the first-team defense, tore his ACL. Season over. Just like that, two pillars of Indy’s future—one at QB, one in the secondary—crunched under preseason’s weight. Walley’s loss stings deeper because the staff raved about his instincts, his fluidity. He wasn’t just depth; he was culture.

Steichen, the architect tasked with welding resilience into this roster, now faces dual puzzles. With Richardson, it’s about recalibrating risk without caging his rocket arm or bulldozer legs. With Walley, it’s filling a void in a secondary banking on his ascent. The coach’s steady hand helps—after all, this is the man who coaxed MVP-caliber play from Jalen Hurts in Philly—but even mentors can’t conjure cartilage.

Richardson’s pinky isn’t just a joint; it’s a metaphor. For the Colts, every snap is a negotiation between soaring possibility and somatic betrayal. His 8–7 record as a starter flashes glimpses of a franchise QB—those comeback drives against the Rams and Jets, the walk-off TD vs. New England—but his 50.6% completion rate and mounting injuries whisper ‘project‘. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones lingers, a veteran contingency plan taking first-team reps.

As ‘The Last Dance’ reminded us, greatness isn’t just talent—it’s availability. ‘The ceiling is the roof,’ MJ declared, but Richardson’s ceiling feels glass-paned, suspended over a canyon of ‘what-ifs.’ The Colts don’t need heroics yet. They need healing. Because in Indianapolis, hope remains a delicate, dislocatable thing.