Anthony Richardson Praise to Become a Problem for Daniel Jones After Colts QB’s Injury Update

Anthony Richardson’s NFL journey has been anything but easy. In his first two seasons, injuries and shaky performances haunted him, with just 15 starts, a completion rate hovering around 50%, and more questions than answers. For a player with his raw talent, the struggles stung. Now, in Year 3, the pressure’s higher than ever. The Colts haven’t handed him anything, and he’s fighting for his job, week by week, throw by throw. But something’s different this time.

Teammates are raving about his growth, his touch passes, his preparation, and the way he’s blocking out the noise. Even after a recent scare (the pinky injury could’ve been worse), he’s back on the gridiron, full-go. And if this version of Richardson sticks around? Well, let’s just say the ripple effects could reach further than Indianapolis.

While one young QB figures it out, another veteran, somewhere else, might be sweating his future. That somewhere else just happens to be the Colts’ QB room. And the veteran sweating bullets is none other than Daniel Jones. The whispers around Colts camp just got louder. While Jones prepares for his preseason start against Green Bay, his biggest competition isn’t just being healthy again. He’s winning over the locker room in ways Jones never has.

“I mean, I feel like he’s hitting those throws that he worked so hard to master this offseason,” Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. revealed on Up & Adams. “You see him dropping it in over backers, over DBs – and he’s doing it consistently.” That consistency? It’s what Jones has lacked for years.

When Richardson went down with that pinky injury against Baltimore, the door swung wide for the former Giant. But Jones’ 10-of-21 passing performance failed to inspire. Meanwhile, Richardson’s teammates keep spotlighting what the stats sheet hasn’t shown yet. “His preparation… It’s gotten to a higher level,” Pittman stressed. “He’s doing everything to put himself in the best position.” Coaches insist the QB battle remains open, but the real story lives in those sideline moments.

When Richardson’s pinky popped out against Baltimore? He was back at practice two days later. When Jones misfired against second-string defenders? The Colts’ offense stalled. But here’s the twist: that pinky injury everyone panicked about? Turns out it might have been the best thing that never happened.

Anthony Richardson’s quick comeback changes everything

While fans were busy panicking about Anthony Richardson’s finger, the Colts’ coaching staff learned everything they needed to know about both QBs. What looked like a crisis moment became a crystal-clear revelation. While trainers popped Richardson’s dislocated pinky back into place on the Ravens sideline, Daniel Jones was warming up – about to get his biggest opportunity yet. But when the dust settled? Richardson was back at practice within 48 hours. “The pinky is great. He’s full go,” Steichen would later confirm on Up & Adams, while Jones stumbled through a 10-of-21 performance against backups that had coaches grimacing.

“They popped it back in right there on the sidelines… We got lucky there.” Lucky doesn’t even cover it. While the injury briefly scrambled Indy’s QB plans, giving Jones extra reps he failed to capitalize on, it didn’t slow Richardson down one bit. He was back at practice the next day, and now Steichen’s flipping the script for Green Bay: Jones gets a token start, but Richardson takes the bulk of first-half snaps. Even better? This time, he’ll have actual starters blocking for him.

“Daniel will start this game, he’ll play a couple of series, and then Anthony will finish the first half,” Steichen confirmed, making it clear this isn’t an open competition anymore. Indeed, it’s a proving ground. Richardson’s health scare could’ve handed Jones a lifeline. Instead, it highlighted the stark difference between them: one QB shakes off setbacks, while the other keeps squandering opportunities.

And here’s the kicker. Steichen still won’t name a starter, but his actions speak louder than words. When your ‘backup’ is getting first-team reps and your “starter” is stuck auditioning against third-stringers? That’s not a battle. That’s a countdown.