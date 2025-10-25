As Daniel Jones Takes $600,000 Home, NFL Insider Confirms Colts’ Stance on QB’s New Contract

The Indianapolis Colts pulled a stunt this season that no one expected. Six wins, one loss, and a quarterback everyone once wrote off, suddenly rewriting the AFC storybook. Daniel Jones has gone from a New York cautionary tale to Indy’s best surprise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But it raises a question: what comes next? Because no matter how good this looks, someone’s got to decide if this will be carried forward for another season.

And according to one of the league’s top voices, that decision isn’t happening yet. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports, “The Colts and Daniel Jones have yet to discuss an extension. Jones, the QB of the AFC’s lone one-loss team, signed a one-year, $14 million deal in March.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jones signed a deal, betting on himself after his Giants breakup. So far, that bet looks genius. Still, Indy’s playing the long game.

The front office isn’t rushing into checks or promises, not while the playoffs glare ahead. With Jones leading the AFC’s lone one-loss team, both sides seem content with a quiet table for now. The logic’s simple: keep the noise down, keep the wins coming. A contract talk in midseason could throw off rhythm, and Jones, laser-focused, doesn’t look like he wants distractions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Indianapolis, Fl, USA: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones – ZUMAm67_ 20250907_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xAlxDiazx

But the timing tells a bigger story. The Colts have one of the most explosive offenses in football. They are averaging 33.1 points per game, doing stuff that hasn’t been seen since the Tom Brady–Randy Moss and Greatest Show on Turf days.

AD

Jones leads the NFL in passing success rate with 57.3% with 1,790 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He’s not being sacked much either. Just 2.73% of his passes end up there, the lowest in the NFL.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Any upcoming deal will hinge on guarantees, not just flash money. Jones is repped by Athletes First, the same group that secured Dak Prescott’s monster $60 million-per-year deal. Jones won’t touch that number. But the market says his next one could hover around $40 million annually, much like Sam Darnold’s $100 million revival deal from 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daniel Jones cashes in, one win at a time

Every time Daniel Jones suits up and plays over half the snaps in a win, he cashes another $100,000. That’s $600,000 in bonuses already in his pocket, on top of the $14 million base deal he signed in March. Any more wins, and it just keeps stacking.

His deal with Indianapolis, as per Spotrac, was structured for this exact kind of prove-it season. $7.15 million in base salary, a $6 million signing bonus, and $13.15 million guaranteed. Now, with Jones sitting on top of the AFC, those incentives feel a lot less like safety nets and more like trophies.

Jones’ redemption arc might not have come with the confetti from his New York days. But it’s got something better: results, respect, and real leverage. If he keeps this up, those $100K celebrations could soon turn into a $40 million conversation. And this time, he’ll have plenty to bargain with.