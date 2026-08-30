Big Blow for Colts as WR Keenan Allen Arrested on DUI Charges

The Indianapolis Colts were hoping a veteran addition would provide stability and experience to their receiver corps. But unfortunately, an unexpected development just hours after his first preseason appearance has created a fresh concern for the team, leaving the Colts awaiting more information before taking the next step.

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Keenan Allen was arrested early on Sunday morning, Aug 30, in downtown Indianapolis at 1 a.m. ET. According to online jail records, the veteran wide receiver faces preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated and DWI endangering a person, charged with Class C and Class A misconduct.

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“We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night,” wrote Colts reporter Joel Erickson on his X account. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

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Colts official statement indicated that they had not reached a decision regarding Allen’s immediate status. The franchise is still gathering details about the incident, while the legal process is proceeding at an initial level.

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Allen was operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, causing endangerment. He was being held at the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center as of Sunday morning.

The former Chicago Bears receiver joined the Colts after signing on August 19, 2026, making his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, with the Colts scoring 25-16. He recorded one reception for 24 yards in his first appearance in an Indianapolis uniform.

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For the Colts, the issue is significant because Allen was expected to add veteran experience to a receiving room entering the season with questions about its depth. The veteran has played 14 NFL seasons and has marked himself as one of the league’s most productive pass catchers.

Allen enters Indianapolis with six Pro Bowl selections, recording 1,055 receptions for 12,051 yards and 70 touchdowns during his NFL career. The numbers underline the role that Colts believed he could play.

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His most recent season also showed productive numbers despite being well into his 30s. The 34-year-old wide receiver finished the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers with 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games, with the exact type of reliability the Colts could use.

The Colts could now face an immediate adjustment if Allen is not available for any length of time. Pierce was rewarded with a contract extension and just returned to practice earlier this week from the PUP list. Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

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The team had signed the veteran to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million to strengthen its options alongside players such as Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, making his situation something Indianapolis will closely monitor.

There is also the question of NFL discipline, although no league punishment has been announced at this point. Any decision from the NFL would depend on the development of the legal case and additional information surrounding his arrest.

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For now, the Colts have limited their response to acknowledging the incident. The franchise has not stated whether the arrest will affect his football status. With the regular season approaching, Indianapolis will open the regular season on Sunday, September 13, at home against the Baltimore Ravens.