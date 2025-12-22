Shane Steichen Cut Ties With Colts QB Amid Philip Rivers’ Availability Against 49ers

The Indianapolis Colts made a notable roster move ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, signaling confidence in their quarterback situation.

On Monday, the Colts activated defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from injured reserve, clearing the path for his return after a six-game absence due to a neck injury. To make room on the 53-man roster, Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Rypien, who had been promoted from the practice squad just last week.

The decision comes with Philip Rivers available to start Monday night, eliminating the need for extra depth at the quarterback position. Rivers is expected to lead the offense again as the Colts push through the final stretch of the season.

In addition, the team elevated wide receiver Coleman Owen and guard Josh Sills from the practice squad. Buckner’s return strengthens a defense that struggled to generate pressure without him, adding urgency and stability on both sides of the ball.