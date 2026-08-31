“Challenge Accepted”: Reggie Wayne Hints at Head Coaching Ambitions After Play-Calling Debut

Reggie Wayne spent most of his NFL career making plays rather than calling them. But after four years of transitioning from an elite wide receiver into coaching, the Indianapolis Colts legend has discovered a new side of his football ambitions. And it could eventually take him much further than the position room.

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Wayne previously worked as a volunteer WR coach during the 2018 offseason and training camp. But surprisingly, the five-time Pro Bowler was seen calling plays, as he directed the offense from the sideline during the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 29. Colts’ loss to a 25-16.

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“Awe Shucks… Challenge Accepted!!! They’ve messed around and let me call plays in a real #NFL Game… I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT MADDEN. Now I got the bug. Never would’ve thought this at any point in time in my life. But it’s on… Now we got something to shoot for,” wrote Reggie Wayne, captioning his Instagram post.

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Noticing Wayne’s caption on Instagram, the moment appears to have sparked something bigger for the former wide receiver, who has openly acknowledged that becoming a head coach could be a goal worth pursuing.

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Wayne entered the coaching world as a volunteer wide receivers coach with Indianapolis in 2018 before he became the Colts’ full-time receivers coach on March 14, 2022.

Frank Reich, former wide receiver coach, and general manager Chris Ballard somehow convinced Wayne to take a bold step after several failed attempts and a stint during the 2018 offseason and training camp as a volunteer. He has been in the same role through 2026, gaining experience and working directly with NFL players and offensive concepts.

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Wayne’s strong background gives him a solid football foundation to build on. The Super Bowl champion XLI was selected 30th overall by the Colts in the 2001 NFL Draft, spent 14 seasons with the franchise, and finished his playing career with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 receiving yards, and 82 touchdowns.

“My body told me when I was a player when it was time to shut it down,’’ Wayne said via FOX59, May 22, 2026. “I’m sure in the coaching world it’ll happen a lot faster.’’

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The Colts receiver ranked second in franchise history in regular-season receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, while his postseason numbers position him among the NFL’s most legendary players. He was added to the Colts’ Ring of Honor in 2018.

“I had some unfinished business,” Wayne said via ESPN, December 4, 2023. “I really felt like I underachieved as a coach, and just felt like I can do better.”

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However, becoming a head coach required more than just playing experience. Wayne had already acknowledged the learning associated with coaching, especially after his first season with the Colts. In 2023, he described how he fell short of his absolute potential as he assessed the mistakes made in the 2022 season. But since then, Wayne’s role on staff has steadily expanded alongside the offense’s growth.

By 2025, Indianapolis had developed into one of NFL’s better offensive teams. They averaged 345.9 yards per game, which ranked ninth in the league. The Colts also scored 52 touchdowns, averaging 27.4 points per game. Those numbers are proof of how much offense thrived during Wayne’s time with the team.

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The Colts also set an NFL record with 13 consecutive games of 300 yards with at least one TD and one rushing TD from Week 16 of 2024 to Week 10 of 2025.

The 47-year-old coach’s experience working with receivers such as Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and additional veteran Keenan Allen has given him one perspective, while chances to influence offensive decisions can provide another.

Now, the Colts star seems ready to see where that path can lead. Calling plays in an actual NFL game may have only been one moment, but Wayne’s reaction shows it could become a turning point in his coaching career.