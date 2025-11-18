brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Colts’ Charvarius Ward Breaks Down in 4-Word Message on Late Daughter’s Birthday

ByPritish Ganguly

Nov 18, 2025 | 3:15 AM CEST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Colts’ Charvarius Ward Breaks Down in 4-Word Message on Late Daughter’s Birthday

ByPritish Ganguly

Nov 18, 2025 | 3:15 AM CEST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Indiana Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward is hurting in a way most fans can only imagine. His daughter, Amani Joy, was born with Down syndrome and two holes in her heart. She passed away before her second birthday in October 2024. Since then, Ward has carried that weight every single day. And on his daughter’s birthday, he shared how broken he still is.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On his Instagram, Ward posted photos of Amani. He wished her a heavenly birthday in front of the Horseshoe faithful. “Happy heavenily birthday AMANI. Haven’t been happy since you left us. God was wrong for this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came a heart-wrenching 4-word line: “Lost without my baby.”

After that, Ward did not try to sound strong. The 29-year-old has always said Amani was his why. His reason. His light. So, her absence still cuts the deepest.

He wrote, “Fu-k football. Fu-k this money.Fu-k any type of fame. Don’t care for none of it. Lost without my baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of her passing in October last year, Ward also shared his emotions.

“She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

That message still stands. And nothing will ever fill that space in his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charvarius Ward is dealing with PTSD

Back in March, Charvarius Ward’s contract was about to expire. So, the general manager tried to keep him in the Bay. Yet Ward’s mind was nowhere near the 49ers front office.

Reason? One year after losing his daughter, Ward revealed that his newborn son almost did not make it early in the pregnancy. He later shared that Charvarius Jr. was born the next month and is healthy. Still, the scare marked him. It stayed in his head. And it explains why football became secondary to him.

“You know, I’ve got a lot of trauma in California. There were great times, but the worst thing that’s happened to me, that’s probably ever gonna happen to me, knock on wood,  happened in California. It just brings back bad memories. Every time I get on a plane to come back to California, San Jose, here, it’s just a bad memory.”

“I go through that every night by myself because my girl doesn’t want to come back to California because of what happened. … She’s my strength right now. I need her.”

His trauma made California feel cold. Even after three years of bonding in the locker room, he could not stay. The deal expired. And then he left the Bay with no hesitation. Now he plays for the Colts. A fresh start, a chance to breathe again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved