Colts’ Charvarius Ward Feared His Season Ending After Nearly Suffering Another Concussion Against Chiefs

Charvarius Ward’s return to the field for the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a moment of relief, but it nearly turned into a season-ending nightmare during a tense matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. This was his first game since the frightening head injury during the Colts’ win over the Arizona Cardinals in week 6. But fans were stunned when Ward, who finished with 3 tackles, didn’t hold back. He hinted that his comeback could’ve been short-lived, and there was a real chance he might’ve missed the rest of the season if things hadn’t gone his way.

“I was scared, I was on the ground,” Ward said to the reporters after a blindsided block by the Chiefs’ OT Kingsley Suamataia. “I was nervous that if I got up, I would start stumbling. Would probably be out for the season, something like that had happened. So I laid on the ground a little bit kind of gain my composure. And luckily, I kind of just got the wind knocked out of me. … I didn’t have blurry vision like I used to have. That second concussion, every time I stand up I’d get dizzy …”

Late in the fourth quarter, Suamataia drew a 15-yard penalty for an illegal blindside block at the Colts’ 30-yard line. The hit was flagged because it involved forceful contact to the blindside, which is strictly prohibited under NFL rules.

As the rulebook states, a blindside block “is a violation if a player initiates a block when his path is toward or parallel to his own end zone and makes forceful contact with his opponent using his helmet, forearm, or shoulder.”

Given that the hit was on Ward, who had just returned from concussion protocol, Suamataia could face a $17,389 fine for what appears to be his first offensive fine in the NFL. The hit also contributed to Charvarius Ward getting injured during the game.

Despite the drama, the Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 overtime win against the Colts, though Suamataia’s dangerous block and the penalty it drew didn’t go unnoticed.

Chiefs’ dramatic win over the Colts keeps the playoff hopes alive

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 11 with a 5-5 record and a 41% chance of getting a playoff trip. Had they not won on Sunday, their chances to advance to the playoffs would’ve dipped by 29%. The Chiefs are still in the playoff fight, but the road ahead is anything but easy.

That overtime win didn’t just change the Chiefs’ record to 6-5; it dramatically shifted the mood in the locker room, boosting their playoff odds from a precarious 41% to a more confident 66%. But the numbers don’t lie; with the Denver Broncos two games ahead, the pressure is immense.

If the Chiefs really want to control their destiny, the math is simple: run the table. Winning all six remaining games and finishing 12-5 would almost lock in a wild-card spot. Maybe it would even sneak them back into the AFC West title conversation. As it stands, the numbers give them a 53% shot at a wild-card berth and a 13% chance of actually hosting a wild-card game. And with a crowded AFC race, there’s zero room for any error.

Finishing 11-6 would get things dicey. With how tight the AFC is, tiebreakers could become a nightmare. The schedule is also a major concern for Mahomes‘ Chiefs. A Thanksgiving showdown with the surging Cowboys, plus divisional battles with the Broncos and Chargers, will make or break the Arrowhead team’s season.