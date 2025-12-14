brand-logo
Charvarius Ward Makes Retirement Plans Clear as Repeated Concussions Force Colts Into Roster Decision

ByAkshay Kapoor

Dec 14, 2025 | 10:26 AM EST

Rumors about Charvarius Ward’s potential retirement began circulating soon after the team placed him on injured reserve. The 29-year-old entered the concussion protocol for the third time this season, prompting fans to question his consistency. While many speculated that he might step away this season, the Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback was reported to have boldly shut down those claims recently.

“Despite speculation to the contrary, Colts CB Charvarius Ward has no intention of retiring, despite being placed on injured reserve this past week due to a third concussion, per source,” ESPN Insider Adam Schefter wrote on X. “Ward wants to continue playing, and even wanted to avoid being placed on injured reserve this past week before the organization shut him down.”

