Colin Kaepernick’s Wife Questions NFL Logic After Colts Sign 44-Year-Old QB Philip Rivers Over Kap

Reports swirled about Colin Kaepernick making a surprising comeback with the Indianapolis Colts amid their quarterback struggles. Despite the buzz, the Colts turned to Philip Rivers, leaving Kaepernick’s wife, Nessa Diab, openly questioning the logic behind the team’s decision.

“I know I complain a lot about the fact that Colin Kaepernick is not still back in the league, but if the Indianapolis Colts bring in Phillip Rivers, that I could wrap my head around,” the fan ranted in the reel reshared by Nessa on her Instagram. “As much as I can’t stand the guy, that would be interesting because they still got a shot to make a run here.”

Nessa sharing that reel highlights how she’s trying to call out Indy’s decision to sign Rivers instead of giving Kap a chance.

“YUP! Still with you @kaepernick7 #imwithkap #stillwithkap ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I don’t know the person in the video – I’m just thankful he cared to share his thoughts. THANK YOU!” Nessa captioned the IG post.

The fan in the video points out another important fact: despite mixed feelings about Rivers returning, his signing makes sense considering the Colts are 8-5 and eyeing a playoff run.

Rivers brings a wealth of NFL experience that is hard to ignore. He has 17 seasons in the league and eight Pro Bowl selections. When he last played for the Colts in 2021, he completed 68% of his passes and threw 24 touchdowns.

The 44-year-old ranks seventh all-time in career passing yards (over 63k), nestled among legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. This underlines why, despite his age, he looks like a dependable option to steady a quarterback-less Colts offense.

But Kap has been very vocal about wanting another chance in the NFL. Since 2022, he has declared that he was willing to come in as a “backup quarterback” as part of his comeback effort. His last official NFL season was in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. That year, he struggled, finishing with a 1-10 record as a starter.

Despite the rough patch, Kap never stopped training or hoping. That’s part of why the fan in the Instagram reel voiced such frustration.

“And can somebody take a chance on Colin Kaepernick as a backup quarterback? Like that is just crazy to me that with these awful backup quarterbacks that Colin Kaepernick cannot still get any burn in the NFL. And people will still say that he wasn’t whiteballed. Shame on you. You know he was,” the fan added in the reel shared by Nessa.

Still, from the Colts’ perspective, Rivers appears to check all the boxes they need right now. Rivers’ experience seems to give the team more confidence than other options.

Why did the Colts sign Philip Rivers now?

The Indianapolis Colts currently face an injury crisis at quarterback, which puts their depth chart in critical jeopardy.

Anthony Richardson is on injured reserve due to an eye injury. Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon against the Jaguars, which ended his season. Riley Leonard, who took over after Jones, also suffered a strained right knee and is now questionable.

Leonard did put up a solid performance with 18 completions for 145 yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception. But the only healthy QB the Colts have right now is Brett Rypien. He has minimal starting experience, amounting to just four starts in his five-year career. The Colts, eyeing a playoff spot, needed a reliable option to fill the void.

So, the Colts went with their 2020 quarterback, Philip Rivers, who was signed to the practice squad on Dec 9. Rivers is familiar with the Colts organization, having passed for over 4,000 yards with nearly a 70% completion rate during his last season in the league with them. However, there is one issue.

If Rivers joins the Colts’ active roster, his eligibility for the 2026 Hall of Fame class will be delayed. He would have to wait another five years before being considered again. But staying on the practice squad keeps his original timeline intact.