Colts Announce Major Anthony Richardson Injury Update After Terrifying Details Emerge on Exit vs. Ravens

“I think he has all the potential in the world. If he wants to prove it, he can, and he will. If he wants to.” After getting major votes of confidence from the new ownership, it looked like Colts QB Anthony Richardson was the franchise guy after all. But after he injured his finger recently, the narrative turned quickly on its back, paving the way for Daniel Jones to take the helm. But don’t count him out just yet, the Colts have shared a major update regarding his injury and his contention.

As per a post on X by Jordan Schultz, Anthony Richardson is still in the game. As Schultz writes, “#Colts QB Anthony Richardson. Who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source.” After Colts’ plans to have Richardson lead against the preseason matchup with the Ravens were thrown out the window, this update comes as a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…