Colts Announce Major Move at QB With Veteran Philip Rivers as Daniel Jones Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

The Indianapolis Colts are in panic mode right now as Daniel Jones went down, grabbing his ankle. A torn Achilles is no small thing. Jones will have surgery later this week, and his season is officially done. Amidst this, the latest name coming into the building is Philip Rivers. The team will bring him in for a workout and check if he can help on the practice squad.

“The #Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad,” per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport & Mike Garafolo.

And then he dropped the line that made the league blink twice. “This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over; Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option.”

Now, Colts Nation is trying to figure out if this is hope or desperation. Meanwhile, Rivers knows this building. He took the Horseshoe to the playoffs in 2020 and nearly pulled off a wild-card win against Buffalo. He left on decent terms and always said he kept himself ready. Even Rapoport added more context about where this stands.

“It’s just a workout. No downside for the #Colts. But yes. Rivers flying into Indy,” he wrote on X.

Now the quarterback room looks like a hospital ward. Daniel Jones is out for the year. Anthony Richardson is also dealing with injuries. And now Riley Leonard is banged up, too. Nothing about this feels simple. The mood in Indy went from hopeful to survival mode in a week.

As for who will start at quarterback in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, it remains to be seen. Besides that, HC Shane Steichen also discussed the team’s plans with reporters on Monday.

Shane Steichen explains Colts QB plans after Jones’s injury

Anthony Richardson was supposed to be the next man up after Daniel Jones went down. But Richardson is out after suffering a fractured orbital bone during a workout accident with a resistance band earlier this year. So with Richardson sitting on IR, Riley Leonard becomes QB1. However, Leonard is also dealing with his own knee issue.

The Colts are unsure if this injury will keep him off the field. However, if approved, Shane Steichen said Leonard will start. Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns and one interception on Sunday. He also rushed twice for five yards and a touchdown. The numbers were not pretty, but they kept the offense moving.

If Leonard cannot go, then the next move lands on Brett Rypien from the practice squad. But the juggling does not stop there. Another veteran quarterback could get a call. Plus, Colts tight end Tyler Warren becomes the emergency quarterback, according to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell.

Interestingly, SI’s Karl Rasmussen believes the first-round tight end could actually see snaps under center if things get worse and other quarterbacks cannot go.

So now Colts fans wait and watch to see how Indy sorts out its quarterback chaos heading into a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.