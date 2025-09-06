Colts Confirm Daniel Jones & Anthony Richardson Difference After Shane Steichen Gets Positive Update

Daniel Jones is back in the starting spotlight. Demoted by the Giants and later shuffled through the Vikings’ practice squad. But Jones now finds himself entrusted with leading the Colts into 2025. It’s a chance at reinvention, and Jones has leaned into it.

“Quarterbacks are judged by winning games, so that’s what I’m focused on,” he said Wednesday as Indianapolis prepared for its opener against the Dolphins. For head coach Shane Steichen, the appeal lies in having a steady veteran presence to guide an offense still trying to carve out its identity.

“Stay steady, find completions, keep us on track… At that position, that’s what it is. It’s finding completions. Moving the football. And not making bad plays worse,” Steichen said, stressing the importance of turning snaps into progress and avoiding negative plays. He praised Jones’ decision-making and pre-snap preparation, pointing out how those habits allow him to spot defensive tells and adjust before the ball is even snapped. For a team eager to escape mediocrity, the Colts believe that steadiness may be just as valuable as any highlight throw.

Plus, Steichen noted Jones’ knack for seeing plays unfold in real-time. “I think from a cerebral standpoint, just talking to him — when you talk to him in the meeting rooms, when you talk to him on the practice field, he sees things,” Steichen said. These aren’t just empty words; Jones regularly engages in side discussions like, “Hey, if I see this, I might get to this because there’s no one covering that guy.” His attention to detail helps teammates stay sharp, and according to Steichen, “That’s going to pay dividends for us.”

Still, the numbers don’t lie. The Colts went 17-17 over the past two seasons with Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, and Joe Flacco under center. Jones’ own record in New York reads 24-44-1. But the Colts believe a stronger supporting cast in Indianapolis makes a big difference. They expect Jones to rise above past struggles and deliver something special.

Ultimately, Jones didn’t join the Colts to sit on the sidelines. He came to prove that his playoff run in 2022 wasn’t a one-off, where in his first career playoff game against Minnesota, he went 24-for-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. But he needs to mend the 3-13 record as a starter since 2023. The jury’s out, but each game gives him a shot to make his case.

Colts fans can breathe as Shane Steichen shares updates

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their season opener, and Shane Steichen isn’t shying away from his confidence. The head coach noted that the roster is largely healthy heading into Week 1, with only running back Tyler Goodson carrying a questionable tag after limited practice work. For a team that dealt with its share of attrition last year, that’s a reassuring way to enter the season.

This opener also carries extra meaning beyond the usual fresh-start energy. The Colts will honor owner Jim Irsay with his induction into the Ring of Honor. A moment Steichen called both personal and motivating. “I’m excited. Honoring Mr. Irsay… What he’s done for so many people in this city, this organization,” he said. That sentiment sets the tone for what feels like more than just another Week 1… A stage for the franchise to pay tribute and start fast.

The matchup itself is daunting. Miami arrives with one of the league’s most disruptive defensive fronts, and Steichen emphasized that protecting Daniel Jones begins with winning one-on-one battles in the trenches. He singled out veteran cornerback Xavien Howard as another problem for Indianapolis, a savvy defensive back with the instincts to flip a drive in one play. To counter, Steichen pointed to the importance of explosive plays, whether stretching the field with Jones’s arm or generating yards after the catch from his receivers.

The silver lining? Jonathan Taylor looks ready. Steichen said the star running back is “in great physical shape” and mentally locked in for the opener. HC said: “I feel really good about where he’s at from a health standpoint, from his mindset. Then, as you go through the season, we’ll monitor it that way, but feel good about him going into Week 1.” That reassurance, coupled with a mostly clean injury sheet, gives Indy a chance. Come Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the focus shifts from optimism to execution… And whether the Colts can seize their moment against a playoff-caliber opponent.